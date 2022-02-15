Super Bowl LVI Viewed by 150 million People on TV and Streaming Platforms

First-Ever Unified Cross Platform Measurement of America’s Biggest TV Event Reveals Average Minute Audience of 121 million

Half Time Show Gives In Home Viewing a 12% Lift of 10.5 million People

Super Bowl and Olympics Accounted for 69% of All TV Ad Impressions on February 13

BELLEVUE, Wash. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to results from iSpot.tv’s second-by-second cross-platform measurement, Super Bowl LVI, which ran from 6:33-10:09 ET on February 13, drew an average minute audience of 121 million viewers that tuned in to watch the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock, in homes and public venues across America.

Full Game Insights:

56% of U.S. Households tuned into the telecast on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock, reaching a total audience of 149.9 million people who watched all or some of the broadcast.

The total linear average minute viewership was 98.1 million, including 2.9 million average minute viewers on Telemundo, which contributed to a total in-home reach of 134.5 million people on NBCU networks.

The average streaming minute audience was 10.5 million viewers and 15.5 million total viewers, which includes sensor-level streaming viewership data from CTV, mobile and tablet consumption provided in partnership with Conviva.

70.1% of those streaming the Super Bowl came from “cord cutters” or households without bundled pay TV service.

The total Out-of-Home (OOH) average audience for the Super Bowl was 12.5 million, as measured via iSpot’s partnership with Tunity Analytics.

The Super Bowl’s 81 national ads accounted for more than 40% of all TV ad impressions on linear TV for Feb13th

The average ad reached 106 million viewers, while the game generated 4.39 billion verified household ad impressions across all platforms in 216 minutes.

During the Super Bowl, the commercial attention rate was 36% higher than the average across all networks and shows on the day, and the commercial completion rate was 98.6%

iSpot’s Ace Metrix Creative assessment found ads increased purchase intent to 47%, while 60% of the ads were funny, 53% sparked curiosity, and 47% prompted nostalgia.

Halftime Time Results:

Viewership peaked during the halftime show — featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, with an overall increase of 12% or 10.5 million net new average minute viewers.

Ads that ran during the halftime show generated an average viewership of 116.8 million verified impressions for in-home viewing.

The animated 2 minute NFL ad at 8:08 pm during the halftime show had the highest in- home audience at 119 million viewers across NBC, Telemundo and Peacock.

The persistent attention to the telecast of the game afforded advertisers a completion rate peak of 99.5%, just before the start of the third quarter.

Full Day:

NBCUniversal-owned networks accounted for 69% of all household ad impressions for the day

The NBC network delivered 6.4 billion TV ad impressions across its full broadcast day including pre-game broadcasts and Olympic programming, marking the first time a Super Bowl and Winter Olympics took place at the same time

The largest average viewership at 10:50pm ET, Kaillie Humphries won gold for team USA in the women’s monobob when 27.5 million viewers tuned in, making it the peak moment across the entire Olympic Games.

