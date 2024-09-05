Sunoh.ai AI Scribe Used in Multilingual Setting Drastically Reduces Physician Burnout

The 50+-provider FQHC embraces Sunoh’s AI-powered medical scribe solution to save two hours daily on clinical documentation

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that High Country Community Health (HCCH), an early adopter of Sunoh.ai’s multilingual feature, is transforming patient visits for their diverse patient population. The Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) found that Sunoh.ai helps save five to seven minutes of clinical documentation time per patient daily. Enhanced documentation efficiency improves the work-life balance and reduces providers’ stress levels.





“Sunoh.ai has been instrumental by saving me two hours daily on clinical documentation. However, the value lies even beyond the hours saved; it is intrinsic to the practice,” said Dr. Giovanni Llibre, MD, at HCCH. “The medical AI scribe solution recognizes and translates different dialects of Spanish and creates draft SOAP notes. Improved documentation enables better patient care. It helps me save five to seven minutes per patient encounter every day, and it takes about a minute to review and edit post-visit notes. The timely completion of notes has drastically reduced my stress levels, while also reducing the risk of burnout, which is a huge relief.”

High Country Community Health (HCCH) is an FQHC with seven medical practices and three dental clinics in four counties across North Carolina. With a strength of over 50 healthcare providers, they aim to break the barriers of health and wellness and strive to be a beacon of hope for the patients they serve. Their mission is to provide patient-centered, culturally appropriate, and compassionate care to the community. They offer comprehensive healthcare services, including medical and pediatric care, dental services, behavioral health interventions, health and nutrition counseling, transportation, interpretation, farmworker outreach, and pharmacy services.

Dr. Giovanni Llibre, MD, internal medicine and primary care physician, believes the community health center is witnessing a consistent upward trajectory of multi-lingual patients. As a bilingual physician, he often sees approximately 15% to 20% of Spanish-speaking patients weekly. As a community center that embraces new technology, they were quick to harness the power of the AI-powered medical scribe to ease the process of handling patient encounters and streamlining documentation for their diverse patient population.

“Sunoh.ai is designed to provide real-time clinical documentation of patient-doctor conversations,” said Girish Navani, chief executive officer and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “The new multilingual feature introduced by Sunoh.ai underpins its mission to assist providers nationwide, reducing burnout. Sunoh.ai’s integration with our eClinicalWorks EHR now enables our customers to offer quality care, without any language barrier. We’re thrilled to be a part of this new healthcare industry revolution.”

Sunoh.ai seamlessly integrates with eClinicalWorks EHR on any device, making it easily accessible to the providers at High Country Community Health on eClinicalMobile® and eClinicalTouch® apps. Trusted by over 50,000 providers nationwide, it is the first AI-powered medical scribe to generate multimodal notes, capturing and interpreting various data types for contextualized clinical documentation.

About High Country Community Health (HCCH)



High Country Community Health (HCCH) is a leading community health center, committed to delivering quality, comprehensive and affordable healthcare that addresses the total wellbeing of the individuals and communities they serve. Their mission is to provide patient-centered, culturally appropriate, and compassionate care that serves the whole person. Comprising a diverse board of directors, including community members and patients, HCCH ensures healthcare services that are in line with the needs of their communities. Their wide spectrum of services includes medical and pediatric care, dental services, behavioral health interventions, health & nutrition counseling, transportation, interpretation, farmworker outreach, and pharmacy services among other care offerings. For more information, visit https://www.highcountrycommunityhealth.com/.

About eClinicalWorks



eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai



Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.

