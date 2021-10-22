Home Business Wire Sunlight Financial to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November...
Sunlight Financial to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 15, 2021

NEW YORK & CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunlight Financial (“Sunlight”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company, today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Sunlight will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Sunlight’s investor relations website at ir.sunlightfinancial.com.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6838 (toll-free) or (604) 235-2082 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.sunlightfinancial.com for 90 days following the call. A replay will also be available until November 22, 2021 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671, using passcode 10016661.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight (NYSE: SUNL) is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Lucia Dempsey, Sunlight Financial

investors@sunlightfinancial.com
888.315.0822

Public Relations
media@sunlightfinancial.com

