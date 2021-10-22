Sunlight Financial to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 15, 2021

NEW YORK & CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunlight Financial (“Sunlight”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company, today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Sunlight will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Sunlight’s investor relations website at ir.sunlightfinancial.com.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6838 (toll-free) or (604) 235-2082 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.sunlightfinancial.com for 90 days following the call. A replay will also be available until November 22, 2021 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671, using passcode 10016661.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight (NYSE: SUNL) is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements.

