Sunlight Financial to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 16, 2022

NEW YORK & CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunlight Financial (“Sunlight”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Sunlight will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:30 pm Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Sunlight’s investor relations website at ir.sunlightfinancial.com.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9035 (toll-free) or (215) 268-9889 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.sunlightfinancial.com for 90 days following the call. A replay will also be available until May 30, 2022 by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, using passcode 13729174.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight (NYSE: SUNL) is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

