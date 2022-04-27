Home Business Wire Sunlight Financial to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May...
Business Wire

Sunlight Financial to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 16, 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK & CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunlight Financial (“Sunlight”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Sunlight will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:30 pm Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Sunlight’s investor relations website at ir.sunlightfinancial.com.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9035 (toll-free) or (215) 268-9889 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.sunlightfinancial.com for 90 days following the call. A replay will also be available until May 30, 2022 by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, using passcode 13729174.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight (NYSE: SUNL) is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Lucia Dempsey, Sunlight Financial

investors@sunlightfinancial.com
888.315.0822

Public Relations
media@sunlightfinancial.com

Articoli correlati

Wynd, AirByDesign and Carmel Cares Announce Groundbreaking Indoor Air Quality Initiative in Carmel-by-the-Sea’s Restaurants

Business Wire Business Wire -
The city’s restaurants are reducing the probability of infection from airborne viruses and pollutants while also averaging an estimated...
Continua a leggere

Charles River and Valo Launch Logica, an Integrated AI-Powered Drug Discovery Solution to Rapidly Deliver Optimized Preclinical Assets

Business Wire Business Wire -
Customized drug discovery offers integrated target-to-lead and target-to-clinic ready small molecules WILMINGTON, Mass. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRL #LIFEatCRL--Charles River Laboratories International,...
Continua a leggere

Connecteam Wins Multiple Accolades From Gartner Digital Markets in Q1 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company captures stellar ratings in Capterra, Software Advice and GetApp NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#deskless--Connecteam, an all-in-one app that provides everything a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Dell

Come Dell aiuta i retailer con tecnologie edge innovative

Retail