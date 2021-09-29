SundaySky Video Experience Creator Now Available on SAP® Store

SundaySky video platform delivers 20-30% engagement improvement, deepens customer relationships through integration with SAP Commerce Cloud

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SundaySky, an SAP® silver partner and leader in video experiences, today announced that the SundaySky Video Experience Creator is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Customers using SundaySky can now accelerate video content velocity, as well as deploy data-driven contextual and relevant experiences on SAP Commerce Cloud sites and via email to outperform acquisition, retargeting, upsell, and loyalty goals. The SundaySky Video Platform is fully integrated with the SAP Commerce Cloud solution. Additionally, data from SAP Customer Data Cloud or core data services can be leveraged for video personalization with SundaySky’s native data connectors.

We live in a digital-first world, where video is the preferred way to consume content. Businesses today can take their digital commerce to a new level by embracing video to engage customers at every stage from acquisition, to retargeting, to on-site product videos and all the way through to post-purchase communications. However, businesses are failing to maximize video’s impact because it’s too costly to create, manage, distribute and optimize at scale. Real-time content rendering is key to the future of digital commerce, but it can be challenging to develop and sustain engaging video content that is always up to date, scalable and measurable.

SundaySky provides a way for customers to ramp up their video creation and amplify its impact. SundaySky’s availability on SAP Store enables customer experience leaders and content creators to access easy-to-use video templates or build viewer-specific experiences from scratch with drag-and-drop creative assets. Brands can create beautiful, relevant videos for individuals without any video animation or production experience needed.

“Engaging content that’s timely and relevant to the consumer leads to higher satisfaction and lifetime value. It’s that simple. We make video easier to produce, scale and optimize – so organizations of any shape and size can use the power of video to their advantage,” said Casey Myers, senior vice president of strategy and business development for SundaySky. “SundaySky’s integration with SAP technology after joining the SAP.iO Foundry program in Tel Aviv supercharges customer engagement with personalized video content, agile creation and data-powered insights, which can result in more than 20 times improvement in return on ad spend.”

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

SundaySky is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About SundaySky:

SundaySky is leading the video revolution for organizations of all sizes, enabling anyone to produce, distribute and optimize video at scale. With SundaySky’s Video Platform, companies can now use video for all communication applications—no animation experience necessary. Proven with businesses such as 1-800 Contacts, Bank of America, E*TRADE, Okta, Select Blinds, Staples, UnitedHealthcare, United Airlines, Verizon and many others, SundaySky’s unparalleled platform unleashes the true power of video, resulting in substantial impact, improved return on investment, and a new level of content effectiveness and efficiency. Headquartered in New York City, SundaySky has additional offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.sundaysky.com.

About SAP.iO:

SAP.iO delivers new partnerships and products for SAP by accelerating and scaling startup innovation as well as incubating employee ventures. SAP.iO brings together innovators from every region, industry, and line of business to transform how businesses run. Since 2017, SAP.iO has helped 300+ external startups and internal ventures accelerate their growth while enabling thousands of SAP customers to access innovation. For more information, visit http://sap.io/.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

Contacts

Justine Boucher



Metis Communications on behalf of SundaySky



sundaysky@metiscomm.com