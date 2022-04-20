Sunbelt Rentals Places Order for 700 Ford F-150 Lightning Trucks

Purchase furthers electrification of on-road fleet, with first trucks to be delivered in summer 2022

FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunbelt Rentals, North America’s premier equipment rental company, is pleased to announce the expansion of its electric on-road fleet with the order of 700 Ford F-150 Lightning trucks. The purchase of the trucks will contribute to the goal Sunbelt Rentals set to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity by 35% by 2030.





“This investment highlights our strong commitment to reduce our GHG emissions through the adoption of new on-road fleet technology,” said Al Halvorsen, vice president of ESG at Sunbelt Rentals. “Starting the conversion of our truck fleet to electric alternatives, like the Ford Lightning, is critical to our ability to reach our ambitious GHG reduction goals and still continue to serve our customers with availability, reliability and ease.”

Sunbelt Rentals will also purchase and install Level 2 wall-mount chargers at employees’ homes for more efficient charging. With a fully charged battery and 1,000 pounds of payload, the Ford Lightning is expected to cover 230 miles between charging.

“The demand in the market already exceeds supply for the next few years for these electric vehicles, so we are incredibly excited to be receiving the first shipment of these groundbreaking trucks this summer,” said Eric Jahnsen, director of transportation management at Sunbelt Rentals. “This initiative aligns with the commitment we make to our customers and team members through The Power of Sunbelt — prioritizing continuous innovation among the key values of doing business.”

In 2021, Sunbelt Rentals announced that leading by way of ESG would be one of the five pillars of the company’s strategic vision. Sunbelt Rentals is actively investing in new low- and zero-carbon technologies for both its on-road fleet and its stable of rental equipment. Making this investment not only supports Sunbelt Rentals vision, but it also helps its customers as they look toward their own ESG goals.

About Sunbelt Rentals

We MAKE IT HAPPEN! With a passionate team of 17,000 rental experts, a growing network of over 1,050 locations, and an extensive equipment fleet that exceeds $11 billion, Sunbelt Rentals helps professionals and do-it-yourselfers get things done. With a highly diversified offering of equipment, solutions, and services available, we assist customers throughout North America extend their capabilities, complete projects on-time, and handle times of crisis. No matter if you are in commercial, industrial, residential, or municipal industries, we are constantly advancing the idea of what an equipment company can do for its customers. Visit sunbeltrentals.com to find out what we can do for you.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Alyssa Young



alyssay@2rm.com

319.389.5139