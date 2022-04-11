Sun Nuclear Introduces New SaaS Option for its SunCHECK™ Quality Management Platform

Cloud-Hosted Architecture Strengthens Scalability and Efficiencies for More Radiation Therapy Teams

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sun Nuclear Corporation (Sun Nuclear), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) (“Mirion”), today announced the release of an enhanced Cloud-hosted, SaaS option for its SunCHECK™ Quality Management Platform. Through a centralized database and single interface, the SunCHECK Platform streamlines and standardizes workflows for Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) – to reduce risk and improve Patient Safety in cancer care. The SaaS model offers scalability, security, and operational efficiencies for health systems looking to integrate and automate QA, with a comprehensive, proven solution.

As demands grow within Radiation Therapy departments, clinical and operational efficiency is essential for effective Quality Management. The SunCHECK Platform is a secure, scalable infrastructure built to meet the needs of any clinic type – from single-linac sites and large academic centers to hospitals and cancer center networks. Globally, more than 1,600 clinical users already rely on SunCHECK software for integrated, independent Quality Management of their Radiation Therapy programs.

Local management of software and servers can be burdensome, requiring capital for server hardware. Cloud-hosted, SaaS implementation of the SunCHECK Platform reduces the time and resources required for upfront deployment and ongoing support. SunCHECK users and their IT departments can be assured of reliability, redundancy, and security, with Amazon Web Services as the Cloud provider for the SunCHECK SaaS option.

“IT departments are under extreme pressure to maintain cybersecurity and ensure operational continuity. With the new SaaS model for the SunCHECK Platform, we’re dedicated to providing the most robust and secure solution possible, with built-in backup and data redundancy, plus the highest levels of data encryption, both at rest and in-transit,” noted Andy Fuller, Sun Nuclear Director of Product Management for the SunCHECK Platform. “As part of this project, we challenged our team with establishing an architecture that meets the demand for high-performance, easy implementation, and creating a pathway for highly sought-after future enhancements.”

“Already, we have seen how the SunCHECK Platform enables Radiation Therapy departments to run a standardized, efficient, and automated Quality Management program, with flexibility and customization. We’re pleased to offer this SaaS option with affordable subscription pricing and simple setup,” noted Eric Schloesser, Sun Nuclear President. “Regardless of the customer’s choice of SunCHECK implementation, via SaaS or on-premise, our SunDEPLOYS™ team is on hand to onboard new users and set them up for clinical success with the Platform.”

The SunCHECK SaaS solution can be customized to meet any clinic’s radiation oncology quality management needs and is accessed through a secure Internet connection. At this time, the SunCHECK SaaS Solution is available for new SunCHECK Platform customers in approved markets only.

The SunCHECK software will be featured, and available for demonstration, in the Sun Nuclear booth during ESTRO 2022, May 6-10, in Copenhagen, Denmark. ESTRO 2022 is the annual meeting of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology, with a membership base of 7,600 Radiation Oncology professionals globally.

On May 17, Sun Nuclear will host an online Spring 2022 Release Event, with insights on product updates, including the SunCHECK Platform, and more from a comprehensive portfolio of independent, integrated Quality Management solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging. Learn more about the event and register to join at: sunnuclear.com/spring22.

About the SunCHECK Platform



The SunCHECK Platform enables healthcare enterprises to streamline and automate their Patient and Machine QA clinical workflows among staff, machines, and across locations. The SunCHECK Patient module encompasses all parts of Patient QA, including plan checking, secondary checks, phantomless and array-based pre-treatment QA, and in-vivo monitoring. The SunCHECK Machine module integrates all Machine QA needs, including convenient template-driven comprehensive daily, monthly, annual QA, automated imaging, MLC and VMAT QA, and data trending. Plus, with SunDEPLOYS™, custom installation and a quick start-up are guaranteed – for even smoother integration and clinical adoption. Learn more at: sunnuclear.com/suncheck.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “understand” and similar words are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding the technology and benefits of the Mirion product’s technology for Mirion and its customers. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in filings and reports we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on form 10-K filed February 28, 2022.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Mirion



Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,600 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit ir.mirion.com.

About Sun Nuclear Corporation



Sun Nuclear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) provides innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. Our mission is to enable healthier lives by improving the avoidance, detection and treatment of cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, we aim to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

Sun Nuclear, SunCHECK and SunDEPLOYS are trademarks of Mirion Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

Amazon Web Services, and the “Powered by AWS” logo, are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

