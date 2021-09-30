Home Business Wire Summit Wireless Technologies to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event
Summit Wireless Technologies to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WISA #LDMicroMainEvent–Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces participation in the upcoming LD Micro Main Event

President and CEO Brett Moyer will be presenting at the 14th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 12 at 2:00 PM PT/ 5:00 PM ET at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Management will also host individual and small group meetings on October 12.

A copy of the presentation will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company’s website at www.summitwireless.com.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Hisense, Toshiba, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Onkyo, and others. Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standard across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

© 2021 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Contacts

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415.433.3777, summit@lhai.com

 

