SugarCRM Awarded “Best CRM Platform” in CX Today’s Inaugural CX Awards

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM today announced it has been named “Best CRM Platform” by CX Today, in its inaugural CX Awards program honoring forward-thinking vendors that bring trailblazing visions of customer experience to life. Winners were announced Feb. 17 during an online awards ceremony.

CX Today received hundreds of entrants across each of their ten award categories, and noted that finalists and winners have gone above and beyond to pave paths to CX excellence. Winners were selected by a panel of distinguished CX analysts, practitioners, and thought leaders.

According to CX Today, “CX is evolving at an unprecedented rate. Low-code, AI-infused innovations are powering a digital revolution, which is taking the industry by storm. Not resting on their laurels, innovative technology providers strive to keep up with the fast-paced expectations of modern customers. In doing so, they enable their clients to harness new capabilities that differentiate customer experiences.”

The Sugar platform enables businesses to create profitable customer relationships by delivering highly relevant and personalized CX throughout the customer journey. With SugarPredict, sales, marketing, and customer service professionals can work smarter, not longer, with machine learning and predictive analytics improving the odds of success.

“We are honored to be named ‘Best CRM Platform’ in CX Today’s inaugural CX Awards,” said Christian Wettre, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform, SugarCRM. “This recognition underscores our commitment to reduce the heavy administrative burden CRM applications place on sales and marketing personnel by letting the platform do the work to eliminate blind spots, busy work, and roadblocks.”

