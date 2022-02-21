Home Business Wire SugarCRM Awarded “Best CRM Platform” in CX Today’s Inaugural CX Awards
Business Wire

SugarCRM Awarded “Best CRM Platform” in CX Today’s Inaugural CX Awards

di Business Wire

Innovative Technology Liberates Sales, Marketing and Service Personnel, Letting the Platform Do the Work to Eliminate Blind Spots, Busy Work and Roadblocks

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM today announced it has been named “Best CRM Platform” by CX Today, in its inaugural CX Awards program honoring forward-thinking vendors that bring trailblazing visions of customer experience to life. Winners were announced Feb. 17 during an online awards ceremony.

CX Today received hundreds of entrants across each of their ten award categories, and noted that finalists and winners have gone above and beyond to pave paths to CX excellence. Winners were selected by a panel of distinguished CX analysts, practitioners, and thought leaders.

According to CX Today, “CX is evolving at an unprecedented rate. Low-code, AI-infused innovations are powering a digital revolution, which is taking the industry by storm. Not resting on their laurels, innovative technology providers strive to keep up with the fast-paced expectations of modern customers. In doing so, they enable their clients to harness new capabilities that differentiate customer experiences.”

The Sugar platform enables businesses to create profitable customer relationships by delivering highly relevant and personalized CX throughout the customer journey. With SugarPredict, sales, marketing, and customer service professionals can work smarter, not longer, with machine learning and predictive analytics improving the odds of success.

“We are honored to be named ‘Best CRM Platform’ in CX Today’s inaugural CX Awards,” said Christian Wettre, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform, SugarCRM. “This recognition underscores our commitment to reduce the heavy administrative burden CRM applications place on sales and marketing personnel by letting the platform do the work to eliminate blind spots, busy work, and roadblocks.”

Click here to learn more about Sugar’s AI-driven solutions for CRM.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

Contacts

Erin Lutz

Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for SugarCRM)

erin@lutzpr.com
949.293.1055

Natalie Maher

Berkeley Communications (for SugarCRM)

natalie.maher@berkeleypr.com
0118 909 0909

Articoli correlati

Jam City to Drop Champions: Ascension NFTs This Week, Announces Price and Holder Perks

Business Wire Business Wire -
Limited release of 10,000 Prime Eternals to be sold in whitelist-only private sale on Feb. 24 and public sale...
Continua a leggere

Funnel Raises $36M Series B to Help Apartment Operators Stop Managing Renters with Property Management Software

Business Wire Business Wire -
Funding, led by RET Ventures alongside industry leaders, supports Funnel’s disruption of legacy property management sector with new renter-centric...
Continua a leggere

Menlo Security Featured on CRN’s 2022 Security 100 List

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRNSecurity100--Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Facebook Reels

Facebook Reels, lancio globale: c’è anche l’Italia

Digitale