SugarCRM Announces 2022 Customer Breakthrough Award Winners for the Americas and Asia Pacific

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced the winners of the 2022 SugarCRM Customer Breakthrough Awards for the Americas and Asia Pacific regions.

The global awards program returns for its second year to recognize customers and partners worldwide investing in the Sugar platform – Sugar Sell for the modern sales warriors, Sugar Market for the marketing mavericks, and Sugar Serve for the customer service heroes – for breakthrough customer experiences and business growth.​

The 2022 SugarCRM Customer Breakthrough Award winners in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions are:

Adoption for Growth – CQUniversity Australia , an early pioneer in distance education, has experienced phenomenal growth, and its commitment to continuous improvement with Sugar has driven usage among some 800 staff to support over 30,000 students and 100,000 alumni daily.

, an early pioneer in distance education, has experienced phenomenal growth, and its commitment to continuous improvement with Sugar has driven usage among some 800 staff to support over 30,000 students and 100,000 alumni daily. Customer of the Year (Asia Pacific) – Engenco Limited , provider of a diverse range of innovative products and solutions for transportation, has deployed Sugar across its businesses to drive data completeness for improved visibility and sales adoption. Collaborating closely with solutions partner CRM Online Australia Pty Ltd, Engenco received special recognition for its use of Sugar Mobile for field support.

, provider of a diverse range of innovative products and solutions for transportation, has deployed Sugar across its businesses to drive data completeness for improved visibility and sales adoption. Collaborating closely with solutions partner CRM Online Australia Pty Ltd, Engenco received special recognition for its use of Sugar Mobile for field support. Customer of the Year (Latin America) – Close-Up International , a content and service company for the pharmaceutical industry, has unified its key data pertaining to tens of thousands of activities, opportunities, and contracts. Working with solutions partner GrowIT, the company aspires to continue to leverage Sugar for improved customer knowledge and engagement.

, a content and service company for the pharmaceutical industry, has unified its key data pertaining to tens of thousands of activities, opportunities, and contracts. Working with solutions partner GrowIT, the company aspires to continue to leverage Sugar for improved customer knowledge and engagement. Customer of the Year (North America) – WFG National Title Insurance Company , a Williston Financial Group company, is using Sugar’s marketing and cloud -based CRM solution to streamline the real estate transaction process and enhance the customer experience, while significantly improving business outcomes.

, a Williston Financial Group company, is using Sugar’s marketing and -based CRM solution to streamline the real estate transaction process and enhance the customer experience, while significantly improving business outcomes. CX Innovation – Loveland Pulse brings fast and affordable internet, voice, and TV service to Loveland, Colo., on its fiber-optic network. The company uses the Sugar platform to deliver an end-to-end customer experience to 80,000 residents. Solutions partner BrainSell was integral in getting Loveland Pulse set up for success with Sugar and offers continuous guidance and assistance.

brings fast and affordable internet, voice, and TV service to Loveland, Colo., on its fiber-optic network. The company uses the Sugar platform to deliver an end-to-end customer experience to 80,000 residents. Solutions partner BrainSell was integral in getting Loveland Pulse set up for success with Sugar and offers continuous guidance and assistance. Impact for Change – Non-profit community service provider, Wesley Mission Queensland , used Sugar to improve response times for nearly 10,000 inquiries per month, helping those in need in their community and nurturing a helpful and caring staff.

Non-profit community service provider, , used Sugar to improve response times for nearly 10,000 inquiries per month, helping those in need in their community and nurturing a helpful and caring staff. Service Excellence – NTI , Australia’s leading specialist insurer for transport and logistics industries, has leveraged Sugar Serve to improve claims, roadside assistance systems, and CSAT scores while managing a 30 percent increase in call volume. Expert insights and planning from solutions partner Evolution Marketing Services Pty Ltd, is critical to NTI’s successful use of Sugar to deliver outstanding customer service.

, Australia’s leading specialist insurer for transport and logistics industries, has leveraged Sugar Serve to improve claims, roadside assistance systems, and CSAT scores while managing a 30 percent increase in call volume. Expert insights and planning from solutions partner Evolution Marketing Services Pty Ltd, is critical to NTI’s successful use of Sugar to deliver outstanding customer service. Technology Partnership (North America) – e2b teknologies and BrainSell are recognized for using Sugar to connect sales and marketing teams for improved business outcomes and business efficiencies. BrainSell was instrumental in providing e2b teknologies with expertise to transform its CRM from an information repository into an essential business tool .

“We congratulate each of our Breakthrough Award winners for their innovation and excellence, and distinguished application of Sugar to let the platform do the work to drive exceptional customer experiences,” said Jason Rushforth, SugarCRM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas. “These customers and partners have realized the significant value of using technology to excel in sales, marketing, and service that fuels business growth.”

