Home Business Wire Successful Launch of World's first Cricket Tokens, and Launch of CricketCrazy.io: World’s...
Business Wire

Successful Launch of World’s first Cricket Tokens, and Launch of CricketCrazy.io: World’s First Cricket Exclusive NFT Marketplace

di Business Wire

Cricket Foundation–World’s first blockchain and crypto ecosystem dedicated to crickethas crossed 120+ Partners, 100,000+ followers and USD200M+ marketcap on launch

NEWARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AtulSrivastavaCricket Foundation, the Singapore-headquartered blockchain-based platform, built by the cricketing community, was established in April 2021.

Its ecosystem partners range from players, clubs, associations, game developers, etc. Its 50,000+ users are complemented with 60,000+ followers on social media. Last week, Cricket Token (CRIC) successfully listed on Indian and international crypto exchanges with a market cap of USD200M+. CRIC is the medium of transactions for all applications built on the Cricket Blockchain platform and is core to maintaining its security and integrity, apart from being used for its governance.

CricketCrazy.io, being launched by Cricket Foundation, goes live today with 50+ unique moments from cricket history day-1 worth over USD200,000. The platform will add 5 NFTs of iconic moments daily, from the 20,000+ and growing number of cricket media assets in the library contributed by its partners.

It is gamifying the entire experience with over 50 million CRIC in reward pools for various planned contests. The first “Beginner’s Luck” is going live today.

Cricket Foundation is extremely happy to welcome today Bitbns, Coingape, Wildfire Sports, Digvijay Sinh Kathiawada, Dermott Reeve and Pradeep Mandhani, some of the eminent partners which have been added to the already star-studded list of founding partners comprising V.V.S. Laxman, Wasim Akram, Parthiv Patel, Michael Vaughan, Lance Klusener, Shaun Tait, Saqlain Mushtaq, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Deep Dasgupta, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pragyan Ojha, Imad Wasim, Rikki Clarke, Boria Majumdar, Marron Media and 10PL among many others.

The Platform Launch was announced by the co-founders, including cricketer Parthiv Patel and Atul Srivastava, who attended.

Pruthvi Rao, Co-Founder-Cricket Foundation, said, “The Cricket Foundation is a Layer 1 technology, meaning it can host multiple applications that are built on top of it. NFTs are one such application which allows, for the first time in history, for fans and collectors to collect digital media.”

Matthew Thacker, Director-Wildfire Sports, UK & Co-Founder-Cricket Foundation, added, “From the early days of asking Don Bradman for his autograph, through to bidding on shirts, caps, bats or balls from the legendary players representing their greatest moments, collecting has always been extremely popular in cricket and introducing the digital world to this is a natural step.”

Contacts

Media-MSL:
Suhasini Kona

Suhasini.kona@mslgroup.com

Articoli correlati

Capgemini Named a Leader in the US ISG Provider Lens™ Retail Software and Services Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recognized for its retail transformation, platform migration and managed services capabilities NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capgemini today announced that it has been...
Continua a leggere

First Hedge Fund Specific Crypto Trading Platform Unveiled at SFOX

Business Wire Business Wire -
Platform Showcases First Integrated Post Trade Analysis Suite Ever For Crypto Trading, Tax Reporting, Flexible Settlement, Multi-Seat Accounts, Algorithms,...
Continua a leggere

Monotype Announces the Acquisition of Iconic Type Foundry Hoefler&Co.

Business Wire Business Wire -
One of typography’s most beloved font libraries, the Hoefler&Co collection of more than 1,100 original typeface designs joins the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

First Hedge Fund Specific Crypto Trading Platform Unveiled at SFOX

Business Wire