Successful Launch of EUTELSAT 36D Satellite

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 – Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) today announces the successful launch and deployment of its EUTELSAT 36D satellite. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched the satellite into a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GEO) on March 30, 2024 at 5:52 p.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA.

Based on the Airbus Eurostar Neo platform, EUTELSAT 36D will replace EUTELSAT 36B, at the 36° East orbital position, where it will operate alongside EUTELSAT 36C. Embarking 70 physical Ku-band transponders, the satellite will assure service continuity with optimised performance for customers in Video over its footprint. The satellite also includes additional flexibility and coverage options, enabling to balance the loading between its different missions.

Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat Group, commented: “EUTELSAT 36D is now on its way to replace EUTELSAT 36B at the 36° East orbital position. We are looking forward to its entry into service in the second half of calendar 2024. This is also an opportunity to take our long-lasting relationship with Airbus to the next level. My congratulations to the Eutelsat Group, Airbus and SpaceX teams for the completion of another successful satellite program.”

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services.

Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

