Subscription model drives record customer advocacy and satisfaction rates for eDreams ODIGEO

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eDreams ODIGEO (‘The Company’), the world’s leading travel subscription platform and one of Europe’s largest e-commerce businesses, today announced that it has achieved record customer advocacy and satisfaction levels following the pivot to a subscription-led model. This is supported by millions of data points, including customer related KPIs1 that are included in the Company’s Non-financial Statement that is independently verified by external auditors, ensuring a robust and comprehensive representation of the business’ customer base.





This milestone reflects the success of the Company’s 3.5-year strategic roadmap, initiated in 2021. The plan focuses on expanding Prime as the leading global subscription platform that offers travellers convenience, flexibility, cost-effectiveness and AI-tailored travel plans – a unique proposition in the travel industry. Now in its final fiscal year, the strategic roadmap is set to conclude in March 2025. The results underscore the growing importance of subscriptions as a primary model of retailing and evidence strong consumer demand and satisfaction rates:

Overwhelming customer satisfaction confirmed by 1.5 million surveys



A vast sample of 1.5 million post-assistance customer surveys carried out throughout fiscal year 2024 revealed that 9 out of 10 customers reported being very satisfied or satisfied with the service received. While the Company strives for 100% customer satisfaction, the improvements implemented have already delivered remarkable results. This customer related KPI 1 is included in the Company’s Non-financial Statement that is independently verified by external auditors.



A vast sample of 1.5 million post-assistance customer surveys carried out throughout fiscal year 2024 revealed that 9 out of 10 customers reported being very satisfied or satisfied with the service received. While the Company strives for 100% customer satisfaction, the improvements implemented have already delivered remarkable results. This customer related KPI is included in the Company’s Non-financial Statement that is independently verified by external auditors. Prime members: A highly engaged and satisfied community of travel subscribers



The Company’s Net Promoter Score (NPS), an industry-standard metric for customer advocacy, has improved by 52% among Prime members since 2021. This survey is based on thousands of monthly responses. Additionally, the booking repeat rate among Prime members has surged by 41% since 2021, with Prime members now booking 3.8 times more frequently than non-subscribers, reflecting that Prime members are a highly engaged community of travellers who value the benefits of the travel subscription model.



The Company’s Net Promoter Score (NPS), an industry-standard metric for customer advocacy, has improved by 52% among Prime members since 2021. This survey is based on thousands of monthly responses. Additionally, the booking repeat rate among Prime members has surged by 41% since 2021, with Prime members now booking 3.8 times more frequently than non-subscribers, reflecting that Prime members are a highly engaged community of travellers who value the benefits of the travel subscription model. Superior ratings on external platforms



Data publicly available on external platforms also validate the ever-increasing customer advocacy and satisfaction rates achieved by eDreams ODIGEO. The Group’s leading travel agency brands eDreams, Opodo, and GO Voyages now boast a 4.4 out of 5-star and an ‘Excellent’ rating on Trustpilot, significantly surpassing competitors in the online travel sector, after growing a remarkable 26% since the strategic roadmap was unveiled. This rating, based on a large sample of customer reviews, positions the eDreams ODIGEO brands well ahead of other online travel agents, which have an average rating of 2.0, and airlines, with an average of 1.5.



Data publicly available on external platforms also validate the ever-increasing customer advocacy and satisfaction rates achieved by eDreams ODIGEO. The Group’s leading travel agency brands eDreams, Opodo, and GO Voyages now boast a 4.4 out of 5-star and an ‘Excellent’ rating on Trustpilot, significantly surpassing competitors in the online travel sector, after growing a remarkable 26% since the strategic roadmap was unveiled. This rating, based on a large sample of customer reviews, positions the eDreams ODIGEO brands well ahead of other online travel agents, which have an average rating of 2.0, and airlines, with an average of 1.5. AI-powered customer service drives increased efficiency



Investment in AI-powered solutions has dramatically improved customer service efficiency and quality. Automated and AI-driven systems now support 95% of all customer requests, which has resulted in significant operational efficiencies and a 75% reduction in contact rate since 2021. For Prime members, the speed of answer has improved by 78% since 2019, with response times now averaging just 60 seconds. These enhancements have enabled faster case resolution and increased availability , contributing to higher customer satisfaction.

Gerrit Goedkoop, Chief Operating Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: “Our commitment to leveraging advanced AI technologies has significantly enhanced the overall customer experience. These technological advancements have allowed us to anticipate our customer’s needs and respond with unprecedented speed and accuracy, ensuring that travellers receive the best possible service. The rising customer satisfaction levels following our pivot to a subscription model are further evidence of the attractiveness of this model, which focuses on personalised service and offerings tailored by the latest AI technologies, enabling a premium and unique experience. We are proud to see such positive outcomes from our strategic investments and are committed to continuing to enhance our services moving forward as we continue to grow our subscription platform, the first of its kind in the industry.”

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world’s leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 21 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business launched Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped 6 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

1 customer related KPIs (measures for consumer health and safety, complaint systems, received complaints, and their resolution) are included in the Non-financial Statement that is independently verified by an external auditor.

Contacts

eDreams@instinctif.com