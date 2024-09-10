SUBMISSIONS OPEN: New Tech Awards Program From SiliconANGLE Media Celebrates Innovation

Winners to Be Featured in Video Interviews

New Awards Program Showcases World’s Most Innovative Companies, Groundbreaking Products and Out-of-the-box Thinkers Driving the Tech Industry Forward

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TheCUBE, part of the SiliconANGLE Media family, today announced it is now accepting submissions for the inaugural Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards. This new technology awards program recognizes the most innovative companies (public, private and startups), visionary leaders and groundbreaking products that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. With categories spanning AI innovation, company growth, product development, leadership and implementation success, the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards will recognize the diverse contributions of the companies and individuals shaping the future of B2B and B2B2C technology.





Important dates:

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 — submissions are now open

Friday, September 27, 2024 — super early deadline ends

Friday, October 18, 2024 — early deadline ends

Friday, November 1, 2024 — regular deadline ends

Friday, November 15, 2024 — submissions close

December 2024 — finalists announced

January 2025 — winners announced

To learn more and apply, visit https://www.thecube.net/awards.

“Innovation thrives at the intersection of technology and human creativity. With the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards, we’re thrilled to spotlight the visionaries and companies who are not just predicting the future, but actively creating it,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “This program celebrates those who are redefining leadership and setting the pace in the tech industry.”

Why Submit for the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards?

Winners will be featured in video and editorial coverage: Industry-leading video analysis and editorial coverage across theCUBE, theCUBE Research and SiliconANGLE are central to the awards. All winners will be published on SiliconANGLE.com and have the opportunity to be featured in exclusive video segments with theCUBE Research analysts. Recipients of the HyperCUBEd Innovation Award category will be featured on a broadcast segment of theCUBE.

Industry-leading video analysis and editorial coverage across theCUBE, theCUBE Research and SiliconANGLE are central to the awards. All winners will be published on SiliconANGLE.com and have the opportunity to be featured in exclusive video segments with theCUBE Research analysts. Recipients of the HyperCUBEd Innovation Award category will be featured on a broadcast segment of theCUBE. Exposure to expert B2B technology judges: The awards program is distinguished by its expert panel of judges, which include top-ranked technology analysts renowned for their in-depth analysis of enterprise technology trends and solutions.

The awards program is distinguished by its expert panel of judges, which include top-ranked technology analysts renowned for their in-depth analysis of enterprise technology trends and solutions. Simple to submit: The awards program’s streamlined, user-friendly submission process makes it easy to highlight achievements. Entrants are encouraged to use bullet points in their responses.

The awards program’s streamlined, user-friendly submission process makes it easy to highlight achievements. Entrants are encouraged to use bullet points in their responses. Prestigious industry recognition: Founded in 2010 by SiliconANGLE Media, theCUBE is the leading real-time tech publishing platform that produces online shows, podcasts and video stories live from industry events, such as AWS re:Invent, Mobile World Congress, Google NEXT, Dell Technologies World, RSA and CNCF. TheCUBE has earned a reputation as the “go-to sports channel for tech,” offering an “in-studio” and “game day”-style approach to live tech events, streaming real-time news and featuring interviews with top industry leaders.

“At the heart of the tech industry lies the power to advance society, fuel growth and solve complex problems. Today, this often includes the integration of generative AI to bring the best of computer science and social science together,” said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “With our new awards program, we’re honoring innovators who extract the signal from the noise and create meaningful change.”

Award Categories



All category descriptions and requirements are available on the website.

Company Awards

HyperCUBEd Innovation Award

Rocketship Award

AI Innovator of the Year

Innovative Responsible AI Initiative

Top Internal AI Implementation

Most Innovative User Conference

People Awards

Most Innovative Tech Startup Leaders

Leaders Innovative Women in Tech Leadership

AI Luminaries

Breakthrough Technologists

Product Awards

Most Innovative AI Product

Top AI-enabled Product (sector-specific)

Top AI Innovation for Developers

Top AI Innovation for Security

Most Innovative Data Platform

Most Innovative Security Solution

Most Innovative Cyber-resilience Solution

Most Innovative Networking Solution

Top Data Protection Innovation

Top Data Storage Innovation

Most Innovative Cloud Infrastructure Solution

Infrastructure Solution Most Innovative Product for Platform Engineering Teams

Most Innovative Automation Product

Most Innovative IoT or Edge Platform

or Edge Platform Most Innovative Database

Most Innovative Solution for DevOps

For more information about eligibility, to view the full list of categories or to start your submission, visit https://www.thecube.net/awards.

About SiliconANGLE Media



SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company’s new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365’s neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

Resources

Follow SiliconANGLE and theCUBE on LinkedIn.

Follow theCUBE on X.

Follow SiliconANGLE on X.

Contacts

Amber Winans



Bhava Communications for SiliconANGLE Media



SAMedia@bhavacom.com