Submissions Now Open for Inaugural Insider Risk Excellence Awards

– Cybersecurity awards to recognize organizations and individuals using Insider Risk Management technology in innovative ways to protect IP, trade secrets and sensitive data

– Award entries open through Nov. 30, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insiderrisk–Today, the Insider Risk Summit team announced a call for entries for the first annual Insider Risk Excellence Awards. The cybersecurity awards recognize organizations and individuals who have implemented Insider Risk Management (IRM) solutions in innovative ways. They are protecting their IP and sensitive company data while supporting modern workforces to collaborate and elevate productivity without heavy-handed security measures hindering operations and legitimate work.

The Insider Risk Excellence Awards are open for submission and the call for award entries closes on Nov. 30, 2021. The award winners will be announced the week of Feb. 7, 2022.

As cloud-based collaboration tools continue to rise in popularity within the enterprise, so have insider data theft and leaks, which contribute to losses up to 20% of revenue annually. Research further highlights the breadth of the insider risk challenge – on average, organizations can attribute 13 data exposure events per day to each of their users. It’s no surprise when looking ahead that 59% of security leaders expect insider risks to increase in the next two years.

Organizations and security leaders who are acting in progressive ways to protect their source code, product plans, personnel and customer information are eligible for the Insider Risk Excellence Awards in the following categories:

Accelerator Award – for the organization driving notable decreases in insider risk, which could be reflected in improved insider risk detection and response time, fewer data exposure events per user, time to deploy an IRM solution or similar measures of success.

– for the organization driving notable decreases in insider risk, which could be reflected in improved insider risk detection and response time, fewer data exposure events per user, time to deploy an IRM solution or similar measures of success. Collaborator Award – for the organization that has best fostered a dynamic collaboration culture while protecting its valuable data.

– for the organization that has best fostered a dynamic collaboration culture while protecting its valuable data. Game-Changer Award – for the organization that has revolutionized its insider risk management program.

– for the organization that has revolutionized its insider risk management program. Insider Risk Practitioner of the Year – for an individual who has cultivated a powerful insider risk management program for his or her organization.

– for an individual who has cultivated a powerful insider risk management program for his or her organization. Insider Risk CISO of the Year – for a security leader who has taken a progressive approach to insider risk management, leading his or her security team to new heights.

Submission details are here.

The Insider Risk Excellence Awards are being selected by a judging committee made up of security industry leaders from technology providers, advisory firms and channel organizations. The awards judges include:

John Boles, principal, cybersecurity, PwC

Wendy Overton, director of cyber strategy and insider risk leader, Optiv

Joe Payne, president and CEO, Code42 and chairman, Insider Risk Summit

About The Insider Risk Summit

The Insider Risk Summit, the industry’s leading conference on Insider Risk Management (IRM), brings together security leaders and practitioners and industry experts to learn, interact and share best practices in the IRM space. More than just one moment in time – the Insider Risk Summit is a community of organizations and security professionals that understand collaboration, productivity and enablement of users while meeting data security challenges. In its inaugural year in 2020, more than 2,000 security professionals registered for the event, which is held annually in September during Insider Threat Awareness month. For the most up-to-date news about the Insider Risk Summit and the IRM community, go to www.insiderrisksummit.com or follow along on Twitter.

© 2021 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are properties of their respective owners.

Contacts

Kristin McKenzie



Public Relations Principal, Code42



kristin.mckenzie@code42.com

844-333-4242