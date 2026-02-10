Submer Acquires Radian Arc to Provide Full-Stack AI Infrastructure, From Core Datacenters to Edge Compute

Enabling Telco operators and enterprises to scale sovereign AI fast with infrastructure-as-a-service and GPU cloud services

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aiinfrastructure--Submer, the market leading AI infrastructure provider, has today announced that it will acquire Radian Arc Operations Pty Ltd, an established provider of an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform for running sovereign, telco-focused GPU cloud services.

The acquisition completes Submer’s full-stack cloud offering, bringing together InferX, Submer’s NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) platform launched earlier this year, with Radian Arc’s carrier-embedded GPU edge computing platform. With Radian Arc deployed across 70+ telecom and edge compute customers globally and thousands of GPUs in operation, Submer’s combined footprint spans North America, Europe, the UK, India, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Radian Arc’s platform is widely used by telecoms companies inside their networks, to support cloud gaming and AI workloads, which demand both high performance and low latency. The platform’s ability to embed AI infrastructure delivers true data sovereignty, processing data in-country, within local infrastructure, over telco billing and data systems.

“This acquisition of Radian Arc completes our full-stack cloud infrastructure,” said Patrick Smets, CEO at Submer. “Bringing Radian Arc together with InferX, our AI operations and delivery platform, forms a dual-plane, sovereign, telco-focused cloud offering that is highly competitive in today’s AI datacenter market.”

“We have built our platform in close cooperation with our customers and partners, allowing us to develop a powerful model, that demonstrably works at scale,” said David Cook, CEO at Radian Arc. “By joining Submer’s established partner ecosystem, we are now in a position to accelerate delivery of sovereign AI infrastructure faster and with lower latency to telecoms operators worldwide.”

The acquisition brings Submer a diversified, long-term customer base with real-world, monetizable use cases already in operation. Submer is building the AI factories of the future at speed and at scale, supporting core datacenters with edge compute to deliver a complete AI cloud solution.

"Built on ten years of liquid cooling leadership, Submer has evolved into a full-stack AI datacenter provider, fully accountable from chip to operation. Joining forces with the RadianArc team and their edge compute platform is an exciting next step, further strengthening our position as the single accountable partner for end-to-end AI infrastructure.” added Smets.

Submer’s full stack incorporates:

A complete AI cloud business unit – combining InferX (NCP), Radian Arc’s sovereign and telco-grade edge cloud capabilities, and AI inference platforms, enabling scalable and monetisable AI workloads through partner-enabled ecosystems





End-to-end design and build capabilities – delivering turnkey, modular AI datacenters and supporting large-scale enterprise and hyperscale-class deployments across Europe and the United States





Deep IT and liquid cooling expertise – spanning in-house system design, installation, advanced liquid cooling and integrated AI compute platforms with networking and storage, delivered directly or through strategic partners





Access to significant land and power pipelines – exceeding 5GW across the UK, USA, India, and the Middle East through partner consortiums, enabling rapid deployment of next-generation AI infrastructure

About Submer

Submer is a global AI infrastructure provider, designing, building and managing modular datacenter infrastructure purpose built for the most demanding workloads. Submer’s extensive experience in liquid cooling underpins its ability to develop efficient, sustainable, high-density AI factories that deliver next-level compute performance. From initial consultation and design, through manufacture and build, to IT installation and management, Submer is building the AI datacenters of tomorrow, today. Visit our website at www.submer.com

InferX is a Submer company focused on delivering high-performance AI compute across cloud and edge environments. Its neocloud platform brings GPU-dense infrastructure closer to users, from datacentres to telco networks, enabling organisations to run and scale AI workloads efficiently and with low latency. Built with sovereignty and energy-efficiency in mind, InferX supports enterprises and public-sector customers in deploying AI as an operational capability, helping turn compute into real-world value. Visit our website on https://inferx.com/

About RadianArc

Radian Arc is a leading Infrastructure‑as‑a‑Service (IaaS) provider that deploys high‑performance GPU compute, storage, and networking directly inside telecommunications carrier networks to create a distributed GPU edge platform. Its technology enables low‑latency access to cloud gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other real‑time applications without large upfront capital expenditure, helping service providers improve economics, monetize 5G investments, and deliver value‑added services to consumers and enterprises. Radian Arc’s platform supports scalable, localized AI and edge compute use cases while preserving data sovereignty and operational efficiency. Visit our website at https://radianarc.io/

