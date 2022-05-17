Students From Alabama Virtual Academy To Be Celebrated with the In-Person Graduation Ceremony They Earned

EUFAULA, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #ALVA–After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Alabama Virtual Academy at Eufaula City Schools (ALVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony this Thursday morning.

The graduation will take place at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre. Keynote speakers include Dr. Brandon Price, and Associate Justice Will Sellers. Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth will provide a video message for the students. Details for the graduation can be found below or on ALVA’s Facebook page.

“I know some families are still struggling and last two years have not been easy. But for one day, let the students have their shining moment, the recognition of all their hard work, and a celebration of their future,” said ALVA Interim Head of School Tina Littell. “We’re so happy they made it to this point and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

This year, ALVA will graduate over 175 students. The graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Alabama and beyond including The University of Alabama, University of South Alabama, Auburn University, Jacksonville State University, Alabama A&M University, Faulkner University, University of Montevallo, and Penn Foster College.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

ALVA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Alabama Virtual Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE: Montgomery Performing Arts Centre (MPAC), 201 Tallapoosa St, Montgomery, AL

WHEN: May 19 at 10:00 AM CT

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact interim head of school Tina Littell at tlittell@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Eufaula City Schools

Established in 1872, Eufaula City Schools is the oldest city school district in Alabama and is the heart of this beautiful southeast Alabama city. Eufaula City Schools is a progressive district providing many academic, enrichment, and technical opportunities for students and teachers while maintaining the values and traditions of the best in public schools. For more information on Eufaula City Schools, visit https://www.eufaulacityschools.org, and for specific information on the Alabama Virtual Academy, visit alva.k12.com.

