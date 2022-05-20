Students Benefit When Colleges Use HEERF Grants to Support Mental Health

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#highered–The Education Department has issued new guidance recommending colleges and universities use Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) on student mental health needs, including for telehealth and teletherapy services.

TimelyMD, the leading virtual health and well-being solution in higher education, has a track record of making it easy for campuses to offer students free and equitable access to mental health support through the TimelyCare platform using HEERF grants. TimelyCare serves as a 24/7 virtual extension of campus health and counseling center resources, with a goal of improving student well-being, engagement, and retention.

For example, last fall Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) used federal COVID-19 relief money to provide 24/7 access to virtual mental health and medical services to all students at Connecticut’s 12 community colleges.

Partnering with TimelyMD allows colleges, universities and entire systems like CSCU to deliver a hybrid model of clinical care that combines the best of in-person and virtual care services. Benefits to students include:

Convenient 24/7 care – Physical and mental health issues often present themselves outside regular business hours, and TimelyCare makes seeking support or treatment as easy and convenient as making a video or phone call. Nationally, about 40% of mental health care visits through TimelyCare occur after hours.

– Physical and mental health issues often present themselves outside regular business hours, and TimelyCare makes seeking support or treatment as easy and convenient as making a video or phone call. Nationally, about 40% of mental health care visits through TimelyCare occur after hours. Reduced wait times – Typical consultations for on-demand services through TimelyCare begin within 5-10 minutes – less than the amount of time it takes to walk across campus.

– Typical consultations for on-demand services through TimelyCare begin within 5-10 minutes – less than the amount of time it takes to walk across campus. Diverse provider network – In addition to being from diverse backgrounds, TimelyMD providers are trained to be culturally competent. For example, more than 60% of mental health providers are BIPOC, and the platform also offers providers who identify as LGBTQIA+, speak multiple languages and/or celebrate various religious traditions. Students can choose to meet with a specific provider or select the first available.

– In addition to being from diverse backgrounds, TimelyMD providers are trained to be culturally competent. For example, more than 60% of mental health providers are BIPOC, and the platform also offers providers who identify as LGBTQIA+, speak multiple languages and/or celebrate various religious traditions. Students can choose to meet with a specific provider or select the first available. Peace of mind – TimelyCare is a safe, secure, and HIPAA-compliant platform that follows campus-specific protocols to facilitate care coordination and follow-up to ensure continuity of care. Integrations with leading learning management systems ensure students have even more on-ramps to in-the-moment support whenever they need it.

“Our nation’s economic future and global competitiveness are directly linked to the health and well-being of college students today. A sharp decline in the number of Americans going to college has dire economic consequences for the U.S. long-term – and yet the number one reason students leave college is for mental health reasons,” said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyMD. “Compounded stress pertaining to the pandemic, world events, academic pressures and personal struggles have exacerbated the mental health issues students were already facing. HEERF grants make it easier for TimelyMD to partner with colleges and universities to deliver best-in-class virtual care to help college students thrive.”

TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyMD's virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, and digital self-care content.

