Strong Tower Consulting’s John Croswell Named to the 2024 SIA Staffing 100 North America List

Company leader recognized for reputation as trailblazer in inclusivity, and leveraging the power of diversity to provide impactful client solutions

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strong Tower Consulting, a Washington state-based management-consulting firm, announces that its Partner John Croswell has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2024 Staffing 100 North America list of influential staffing leaders who are making the world of work, work better. Under John’s leadership, Strong Tower lives out its core ethos of “Diversity is our strength” as a certified Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE), through its 75% female workforce, and as a 100% carbon-neutral company. Since 2021, Strong Tower has experienced an annual 40% growth rate and has expanded its operations across the U.S. and Canada, securing partnerships with leading technology and Fortune 50 companies.





“This honor is credit to our unique model we call Inclusion Consulting ®, which encompasses our dedication to trustworthy client service and leveraging the power of diversity to solve problems,” said John Croswell, Strong Tower Partner. “Our amazingly diverse team members bring more ideas, perspectives and life experiences to the table, creating more powerful solutions for our clients. Our model has proven to resonate with both our clients and our employees.”

To support its diverse workforce, Strong Tower has created unique programs to support women such as the Women’s Leadership and Development Group and Returning Caregivers program, which provide formal and informal mentorship and company-wide initiatives ensuring each woman at Strong Tower can reach her full potential. More information on Croswell and Strong Tower’s naming to the SIA Staffing 100 can be found at: https://si100.staffingindustry.com/John-Croswell-2024/.

“In the realm of leadership, greatness is not merely defined by titles, but by the resilience and vision to navigate uncharted waters,” said SIA President Ursula Williams. “To the Staffing 100 North America executives honored for their exceptional contributions, your ability to steer organizations through unprecedented times stands as a testament to your unwavering commitment and remarkable leadership. Each of you have made an extraordinarily positive impact on your organizations, your teams and all the people you serve.”

Since 2019, Strong Tower has been recognized for several other key awards including two time Microsoft Prestige Award Supplier of Year Finalists (2023, 2024), Inclusive Workplaces (2024) – COLOR Magazine, Best Places to Work in Consulting (2024) – Best Companies Group, Disability:IN Supplier of the Year (2019), Corporate Champion for Economic Development (2021) – The Puget Sound Business Journal, Washington State’s “100 Best Companies To Work For” (2021, 2022, 2023) – Seattle Business magazine, Washington’s Most Equitable Workplace (2020) – The Puget Sound Business Journal.

More information on Strong Tower’s service areas and Inclusion Consulting approach can be found at strongtower.consulting.

About Strong Tower Consulting

Strong Tower is a Washington state-based management-consulting firm defined by Inclusion Consulting – a dedication to trustworthy, high-quality client service and the power of diversity to solve problems, exceeding expectations of our clients and employees. Strong Tower was founded on the underlying virtues of creating value by understanding clients needs, bringing more perspectives and ideas to the table, including and celebrating a wide set of skills, and an obsession with results created alongside our clients.

Contacts

Katherine MacDonald



katherine@strongtower.consulting