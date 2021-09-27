Strong digital infrastructure is focus of October 14 webinar presented by the Fairfax County EDA

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digital–Join us October 14 for “Power of Innovation: The Digital Infrastructure Evolution in Fairfax County,” a webinar event that explores how our strong digital infrastructure is powering innovation in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia.

Presented by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA), this is a vitally important conversation, as businesses depend on a robust digital environment for critical operations and customer outreach. Take a deep dive with us and hear from industry experts on how the region has created one of the strongest digital infrastructure networks in the world that benefits Fortune 500 companies to small businesses – and is one reason why Fairfax County is home to 8,700 technology companies.

Speakers will include:

Adam Noll, co-founder, Chief Commercial Officer, Tenebris Fiber

Gerardo Bonilla, head of sales, North America, Telxius

Brouk Eshetu, assistant general manager, Mid Atlantic, CoreSite

Nilesh Shroff, executive director – GTS, Verizon Consumer Group

Opening remarks will be delivered by Alex Iams, executive vice president of the FCEDA.

A networking session will be held following the presentations.

“We all know the importance of a good transportation network to a community. This event will show how a strong digital infrastructure is crucial for business success – and tell the story of how that kind of infrastructure is propelling business success in Northern Virginia,” said FCEDA President and CEO Victor Hoskins.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. The FCEDA offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Other members: Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

