Strive Health Unveils Strive Care Partners, Reaches 500 Nephrology Partners

Strive Care Partners debuts as a care delivery network of nephrology practices dedicated to delivering “whole person” care to patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD)

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CKD—Strive Health, the national leader in value-based kidney care, today announced Strive Care Partners (SCP), which is a dedicated platform that enables nephrologists to share and succeed in global risk contracts with payors. Strive Care Partners will benefit patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage kidney disease (ESKD) through a comprehensive, patient-centered approach that enhances lives and local communities.

Strive’s partnerships encompass 500 nephrology providers, including a strategic partnership with the nation’s largest independent nephrology group – Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) – making SCP one of the largest networks of nephrologists in the United States. Represented payor agreements include Medicare’s Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting (CKCC) program and Medicare Advantage global risk contracts.

Under these partnerships, Strive supports nephrologists through transformative care delivery, proprietary technology, and value-based contracting resources. This suite of services under the SCP platform will support the company’s existing nephrologist partnerships and future relationships.

“Our value-based kidney care platform was built from day one for nephrologist integration and enablement,” said Chris Riopelle, CEO and co-founder of Strive Health. “Nephrologists have responded to our solution with excitement beyond our wildest expectations, demonstrating the momentum of new value-based payment models in the kidney space. We are proud to launch a dedicated platform that serves nephrologists as they transform their practices from volume to value.”

Through the SCP platform, Strive embeds complete-care resources within nephrology practices, including preventative care, specialized clinical programs, data integration and analytics, and risk-based contract management.

For example, physicians partnered with SCP access advanced data science models that predict which of their patients are most likely to experience adverse and costly events, such as progression to kidney failure or hospitalizations. Partnering providers secure interdisciplinary care teams that are embedded within their practice. These care teams use Strive’s advanced analytics to carry out data-driven interventions that enhance the patient experience, manage care, and improve outcomes. For patients, this is a seamless part of their nephrology care experience.

Partnering providers also gain access to joint governance of risk contracts and meaningful short-term and long-term financial incentives (including equity-based incentives). Nephrologists can partner with MA (Medicare Advantage) plans to improve care of CKD and ESKD patients. With the 21st Century Cures Act in place, there is a unique opportunity for MA plans to target ESKD membership while removing risk through global, full risk contracts. Additionally, SCP creates a single point of accountability for payors to simplify the process to risk delegation.

The CDC estimates that kidney disease affects 37 million adults or 15% of U.S. adults, including more than 38% of those over 65 years old. Kidney disease drives $410 billion of unmanaged annual medical spend, demonstrating a need for payment models based on outcomes. Nephrologists oversee key aspects of the patient journey that impact outcomes and the cost of care, which is a major reason that new government and commercial payor models now assign beneficiaries based on their nephrology care. Companies such as Agilon Health and Oak Street Health have empowered primary care physicians to shift to risk-based models over the past several years, and Strive Health is leading a similar physician-led transformation in nephrology care.

As the national leader in value-based kidney care, Strive has grown its team 600% in the past year and is partnered with nearly 500 nephrology providers across six states through risk-based models.

Select Quotes from Nephrology Partners

“As we move into risk-based/alternate payment models with advanced CKD and ESKD patients, we looked for a strategic partner who would integrate optimally into our practice. Strive has taken the time to learn our workflows, team and local environment. That understanding, plus Strive’s value-based care expertise, positions us for success under these new models. ” – Byron T. Slaton, M.D., Renal Associates of West Michigan (15 nephrologists)

“We see Strive as an extension of our practice, as a partner. Since we are small, we don’t have our own data analytics department. It is a huge benefit to us.” – Gary Singer, M.D., Midwest Nephrology Associates (4 nephrologists)

“To accelerate our value-based approach, we spent nearly six months evaluating potential partners. Strive Health is unique in that they bring kidney expertise along with leading technology and innovative clinical resources that are designed for nephrologists. We believe that Strive is the most patient-focused company in this space and its model will help us elevate the way we practice medicine and succeed in innovative payment programs.” – Manish Tanna, M.D., Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (141 nephrologists)

“Strive’s solution is integrated into our practice, which allows our clinicians to adapt for these models while having the support of Strive’s robust infrastructure. This approach has empowered us to be national leaders in value-based care, ready to take on these sophisticated new payment models.” – Fahd M. Al-Saghir, M.D., Michigan Kidney Consultants (21 nephrologists)

“The convergence of risk-based nephrology models and the infrastructure provided by our value-based partner, Strive, presents significant opportunity for our practice to grow, diversify and lead in the next generation of kidney care.” – Jukaku Tayeb, M.D., St. Clair Nephrology (15 nephrologists)

About Strive Health

Strive Health is the nation’s leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Strive’s core services include Strive Population Health, Strive Care Partners and Strive Complete Dialysis. Using a unique combination of high-touch care teams, predictive analytics, advanced technology, seamless integration with local providers, and next-generation dialysis services, Strive forms an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems, and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. Backed by New Enterprise Associates, CapitalG, Redpoint, Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, and Ascension Ventures, Strive delivers compassionate kidney care the way it should be done. For more information, visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or at www.strivehealth.com, or email info@strivehealth.com.

