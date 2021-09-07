Home Business Wire StrikeReady Updates Recon to Protect Mission-Critical Infrastructure and Systems in the Middle...
Business Wire

StrikeReady Updates Recon to Protect Mission-Critical Infrastructure and Systems in the Middle East

di Business Wire

StrikeReady intelligence team adds coverage for multiple in-the-wild threat campaigns targeting the Middle East


PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StrikeReady, a cloud-based security operations and management company, announced today that it has updated StrikeReady Recon to provide access to the most active and in-the-wild campaigns, intrusions and attacks that are affecting the Middle East. With this intelligence, customers or prospects have a comprehensive understanding of the threats affecting them, thus enabling them to protect mission-critical systems.

“Middle Eastern organizations are seeing an increase in attacks in the wild, where threat actors are using Malspam, Phishing, Supply Chain Compromise, and Remote Service Exploitation as their initial threat vectors. It is important for organizations to validate their security posture against these attacks as well as empower their defenders to actively defend against them,” said Yasir Khalid, CEO at StrikeReady.

A major problem facing cybersecurity communities is the lack of information they can provide to organizations about exactly what constitutes a threat and if they are vulnerable to a specific attack. It is due to the constantly changing threat landscape and their inability to keep up.

StrikeReady Recon is a threat model-based approach for organizations to prioritize and focus on threats that affect their operations or goals. The threat model indicates which assets, such as web servers, email infrastructure, network infrastructure, critical assets, etc. can be compromised by which threat actors – nation-states or cybercriminals, along with the risk of financial disruption – a ransom payment, infrastructure impact, etc. Further, the threat model recommends a personalized attack feed that includes details such as kill-chains, MITRE techniques and tactics, IOCs, and countermeasures.

Using StrikeReady’s Cognitive Security Platform, organizations can not only test their security posture against these types of attacks, but also empower their defenders to address people, process and product gaps. In addition, the platform suggests and deploys mitigations seamlessly, while integrating, operationalizing, optimizing, and consolidating disparate security products. In a nutshell, the convergence of AI, data and automation helps the defenders to quickly respond to incidents, proactively defend against emerging threats, and / or operate at lightning speed.

For access to the StrikeReady Recon, visit www.strikeready.co/recon and click “Empower Now”.

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady Inc. is a cybersecurity startup based out of California. The company was founded in 2019 and offers the industry’s first cloud-based security operations and management platform that enables organizations to increase the effectiveness, efficiency, and affordability of their security operations, while empowering and augmenting cybersecurity teams with institutional knowledge and automation.

StrikeReady is backed by several Bay Area VC firms, along with executives from FireEye, CrowdStrike, Zscalar, and others.

StrikeReady has won numerous awards and mentions in the short time that it has been in existence, including Security Today’s Product of the Year Award 2021, Globee’s Disruptor Award 2021, CB Insights 2021 Cyber Defender, and 2020 Red Herring’s Top 100 North America Award.

Connect with us at www.strikeready.co and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Brenda Christensen

Stellar PR

818/307-9942

brenda.christensen@stellar-pr.com

Articoli correlati

Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia

Business Wire Business Wire -
Customer-Focused Connectivity Across Europe, Innovative Technology, Experienced Local Teams PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard (NYSE: MA) today announced it has entered into...
Continua a leggere

Socure Featured on AIFinTech100 List of the World’s Most Innovative AI Solution Providers

Business Wire Business Wire -
FinTech Global recognizes Socure’s identity verification technology leadership in utilizing advanced AI and ML to deliver unmatched auto-approval rates...
Continua a leggere

Minnesota Virtual Academy Is Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BTS--Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA), a full-time, tuition-free public-school program of the Houston Public School District is ready...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
cloud italia

Quattro tipi di cloud per l’Italia: la strategia di migrazione per la PA

Cloud