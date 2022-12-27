StrikeReady CARA Wins 2022 CyberSecured Award for Best Security Virtual Assistant

One of only 22 security products and services recognized industry-wide

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–An AI-driven security company, StrikeReady today announced that it has been honored as winner of the 2022 CyberSecured Award for Best Security Virtual Assistant by 1105 Media’s Security Today. StrikeReady CARA was one of only 22 security products and services recognized industry-wide.





Launched in 2020, the CyberSecured Awards honor manufacturers’ and suppliers’ outstanding product development achievements whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in cybersecurity transformation. In the third year of this independently judged contest, StrikeReady has been recognized annually for its virtual security assistant.

“This award helps affirm our approach in helping alleviate cyber talent shortage and the tremendous workload of defenders,” said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. “This accomplishment comes in the form of our innovative Virtual Security Assistant hailed as part of StrikeReady’s platform that provides context-based responses and actions by leveraging underlying embedded technologies such as threat intelligence platform (TIP), breach and attack simulation (BAS), SOAR, and more.”

“Our Security Today CyberSecured Awards are closely aligned with the readership of CyberSecured eNews, a monthly digital publication. We are so pleased that many cybersecurity professionals join us to showcase new products and advanced technology,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor-in-chief of Security Today magazine, and CyberSecured eNews. “We are aware of the importance that cybersecurity plays in today’s society, and have updated our website to include more case studies and thought leadership articles. We’re excited to be part of this burgeoning industry and plan to broaden our knowledge base to serve our readership by tapping into the vast experience of professionals and organizations.”

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady’s mission is to democratize human, i.e., analysts’ intelligence, so that organizations worldwide can reduce their adversarial risks and mitigate the shortage of skilled cyber talent.

With StrikeReady, organizations can now drive proactive and reactive security effectively through its unified and collaborative platform – Cognitive Security Platform, and augment their analysts’ skills, knowledge, and scale through a first-of-its-kind AI-based cyber assistant – CARA.

About 1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group

1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group includes several leading industry media brands that provide new product and technology solutions for security professionals: Security Today, securitytoday.com, CyberSecured, Campus Security & Life Safety, campuslifesecurity.com, and GovSec. The brands’ print, digital, custom media and research products integrate physical and IT security coverage and provide the smartest, most cost-effective solutions for reaching security decision makers.

