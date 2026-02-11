Strike Graph Enterprise Workspaces Solves Multi-Entity Compliance for Growing Enterprises

Eliminates spreadsheet chaos and fragmented GRC tools through centralized governance of compliance controls—enabling organizations to publish controls, enforce standards, and validate evidence across multiple subsidiaries, divisions, and business units

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strike Graph, the AI-native compliance management platform, today celebrates the growing adoption of Enterprise Workspaces, a new capability that enables organizations to govern compliance across multiple subsidiaries, divisions, or locations from a single platform—publishing organizational standards, allowing entity-level customization, and validating compliance in real time with Verify AI.

Enterprises with multiple business units have long struggled with fragmented compliance management. Every new subsidiary, market expansion, product launch, or acquisition multiplies compliance exposure; growth creates compliance risk. Traditional tools and GRC platforms were not architected for complex, multi-entity organizations, causing organizations to multiply their compliance effort proportionally. Enterprises have been forced to rely on reams of spreadsheets to conduct siloed audits, resulting in duplicated work and a burnt-out compliance team that can't keep pace with the scale of business.

According to Strike Graph's 2025 State of AI in Compliance Report, this challenge is widespread and the need for scalable, multi-subsidiary compliance management has never been more critical. 75.8% of respondents report expecting the number of frameworks they manage to increase or become more complex. Yet only 4.4% report high confidence that their current processes can keep pace as they scale. As scaling compliance becomes an even greater concern, organizations need a solution they can rely on.

What Multi-Entity Organizations Actually Need

The challenge isn't just about managing multiple workspaces—it's about governance of compliance controls at scale. Organizations with multiple entities need visibility into their compliance posture across all entities and the ability to enforce organizational standards without manual coordination. They need agility to adapt when regulations change without updating each entity individually, and scalability to grow without proportionally growing compliance headcount.

“As organizations grow internationally and across business units, compliance complexity increases exponentially,” said Justin Beals, Founder and CEO of Strike Graph. “Enterprise Workspaces was built to address that challenge head-on—empowering teams to centralize, customize, and continuously monitor compliance without manual spreadsheets or redundant work.”

Designed for Enterprise Reality

Strike Graph Enterprise Workspaces isn't just account separation with a new name. It’s centralized governance of compliance controls for distributed organizations that establishes clear relationships between primary and subsidiary organizations—enabling true top-down control with bottom-up flexibility.

Enterprise Workspaces enables organizations to:

Publish organizational controls to subsidiaries: Define risks, controls, and evidence requirements at the primary organization level and push them down to some or all subsidiaries.

Define risks, controls, and evidence requirements at the primary organization level and push them down to some or all subsidiaries. Allow entity-level customization: Subsidiaries inherit organizational standards but can also maintain their own controls for local regulations or business-specific requirements—without affecting other entities.

Subsidiaries inherit organizational standards but can also maintain their own controls for local regulations or business-specific requirements—without affecting other entities. Validate compliance across the enterprise with Verify AI: Strike Graph's patent-pending AI continuously monitors controls and validates evidence across all entities—identifying gaps and reducing human error without scaling audit teams.

Strike Graph's patent-pending AI continuously monitors controls and validates evidence across all entities—identifying gaps and reducing human error without scaling audit teams. Track and monitor compliance progress: See organizational and entity-level compliance from a unified view with real-time visibility into entity-level and organizational-level compliance status.

Why Architecture Matters

Many GRC platforms have added workspace features, but most are built on rigid architectures where framework requirements, controls, and evidence are bundled and locked together in each workspace—making true multi-entity governance unobtainable. Strike Graph was built from day one on an AI-native, graph-based data model that treats risks, controls, evidence, and frameworks as interconnected yet independent, allowing flexibility to span the entire organization.

This architecture is what makes publish-and-sync possible, allows one control to satisfy requirements across multiple frameworks and multiple entities, and enables Verify AI to validate evidence across the entire enterprise structure.

"There's a lot of confusion in the market about what 'workspaces' actually means," said Beals. "Some platforms offer account separation and call it a day. That's not governance—that's just isolation. At Strike Graph, we give organizations real control: the ability to publish standards from the top, customize at the entity level, and validate compliance everywhere with AI. This is how modern enterprise compliance should work.”

Proven at Scale

Enterprise Workspaces builds on Strike Graph’s track record of supporting complex, multi-entity compliance programs in highly regulated environments. In manufacturing and defense supply chains, customers have used Strike Graph to manage large-scale assessments requiring hundreds of evidence artifacts per location while maintaining centralized oversight and audit readiness.

As one global manufacturer’s Head of Security noted, Strike Graph has supported multiple successful CMMC assessments by enabling teams to collect, organize, and evaluate hundreds of evidence artifacts per plant—an effort that would be impractical without a centralized, scalable platform.

Enterprise Use Cases

Enterprise Workspaces supports:

Multi-location operations: A medical device manufacturer with 12 facilities can now maintain ISO 13485 certification at each plant while centrally managing their ISO 27001 security program.

A medical device manufacturer with 12 facilities can now maintain certification at each plant while centrally managing their ISO 27001 security program. Multi-product organizations: Software companies can obtain separate compliance certifications for distinct products, without conflating controls or evidence items.

Software companies can obtain separate compliance certifications for distinct products, without conflating controls or evidence items. Holding companies and subsidiaries: Parent organizations can set corporate-wide security policies or allow subsidiaries to upload their own evidence.

Parent organizations can set corporate-wide security policies or allow subsidiaries to upload their own evidence. Shared services models: Business units can subscribe to controls and evidence from centralized HR or IT groups, reducing duplicative work across the organization.

About Strike Graph

Strike Graph is an AI-native compliance management company empowering organizations of any size to eliminate redundant work, accelerate audits, and achieve trust. Strike Graph's next-generation platform transforms GRC through its purpose-built graph-based architecture, patent-pending agentic evidence validation technology, Verify AI, intelligent recommendation engine, Security Assistant, and dynamic mapping across 30+ compliance frameworks. Built with privacy-first principles, Strike Graph hosts its own AI models rather than relying on third-party services, ensuring customer data remains secure and siloed. Founded in 2020 by technologist and serial entrepreneur Justin Beals and backed by top-tier investors, Strike Graph has helped hundreds of organizations reduce compliance timelines by more than 86% while achieving 100% clean audit reports.

