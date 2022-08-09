Stride Reports Record Full Year Revenue and Profitability

Fiscal 2022 Career Learning Revenue Grows More Than 60%, Exceeding $400 Million

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, today announced its results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Highlights Compared to 2021

Revenue of $1,686.7 million, compared with $1,536.8 million, driven by Career Learning enrollment strength, Adult Learning, and increases in revenue per enrollment.

Income from operations of $156.6 million, compared with $110.5 million, due to revenue growth and improved gross margins.

Net income of $107.1 million, compared with $71.5 million.

Diluted net income per share of $2.52, compared with $1.71.

Adjusted operating income of $188.2 million, compared with $161.4 million. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $273.1 million, compared with $239.9 million. (1)

Fiscal 2022 Summary Financial Metrics

Year Ended June 30, Change 2022/2021 2022 2021 $ % (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenues $ 1,686,666 $ 1,536,760 $ 149,906 9.8% Income from operations 156,628 110,456 46,172 41.8% Adjusted operating income (1) 188,166 161,431 26,735 16.6% Net income 107,130 71,451 35,679 49.9% Net income per share, diluted 2.52 1.71 0.81 47.4% EBITDA (1) 254,542 200,533 54,009 26.9% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 273,112 239,866 33,246 13.9%

(1) To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights Compared to 2021

Revenue of $455.2 million, compared with $397.5 million.

Income from operations of $46.1 million, compared with $21.4 million.

Net income of $28.1 million, compared with $10.5 million.

Diluted net income per share of $0.66, compared with $0.25.

Adjusted operating income of $53.5 million, compared with $33.5 million. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $74.7 million, compared with $54.9 million. (1)

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Summary Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2022/2021 2022 2021 $ % (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenues $ 455,211 $ 397,510 $ 57,701 14.5% Income from operations 46,096 21,387 24,709 115.5% Adjusted operating income (1) 53,473 33,466 20,007 59.8% Net income 28,090 10,495 17,595 167.7% Net income per share, diluted 0.66 0.25 0.41 164.0% EBITDA (1) 70,546 46,426 24,120 52.0% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 74,652 54,938 19,714 35.9%

(1) To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Revenue and Enrollment Data

Revenue

The following table sets forth the Company’s revenues for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, Change 2022 / 2021 June 30, Change 2022 / 2021 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education $ 338,343 $ 330,058 $ 8,285 2.5 % $ 1,273,783 $ 1,280,199 $ (6,416 ) (0.5 %) Career Learning Middle – High School 91,479 48,245 43,234 89.6 % 321,416 200,774 120,642 60.1 % Adult 25,389 19,207 6,182 32.2 % 91,467 55,787 35,680 64.0 % Total Career Learning 116,868 67,452 49,416 73.3 % 412,883 256,561 156,322 60.9 % Total Revenues $ 455,211 $ 397,510 $ 57,701 14.5 % $ 1,686,666 $ 1,536,760 $ 149,906 9.8 %

Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth total enrollment data for students in our General Education and Career Learning lines of revenue. Enrollments for General Education and Career Learning include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, instructional and support services inclusive of administrative support.

Three Months Ended Change Year Ended Change June 30, 2022 / 2021 June 30, 2022 / 2021 2022 2021 # % 2022 2021 # % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education (1) 136.5 147.2 (10.7 ) (7.3 %) 143.2 156.7 (13.5 ) (8.6 %) Career Learning (1)(2) 41.9 28.2 13.7 48.6 % 41.9 29.6 12.3 41.6 % Total Enrollment 178.4 175.4 3.0 1.7 % 185.1 186.3 (1.2 ) (0.6 %)

(1) This data includes enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue. (2) No enrollments are included in Career Learning for Galvanize, Tech Elevator or MedCerts.

Revenue per Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth revenue per average enrollment data for students for the period indicated. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different.

Three Months Ended Change Year Ended Change June 30, 2022 / 2021 June 30, 2022 / 2021 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % General Education $ 2,266 $ 2,035 $ 231 11.4 % $ 8,104 $ 7,389 $ 715 9.7 % Career Learning 2,177 1,690 487 28.8 % 7,640 6,711 929 13.8 %

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $389.4 million, compared with $386.1 million reported at June 30, 2021.

Capital expenditures for fiscal 2022 were $67.6 million, compared to $52.3 million in fiscal 2021, and were comprised of $9.7 million of property and equipment, $42.2 million of capitalized software development, and $15.7 million of capitalized curriculum development.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

The Company will provide an outlook for fiscal year 2023 when it reports results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023, currently anticipated to be released in October 2022. No separate guidance communication, or enrollment counts, for fiscal 2023 will be provided before that time.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continues,” “likely,” “may,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends” and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to us. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model; limitations of the enrollment data we present, which may not fully capture trends in the performance of our business; failure to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; failure of the schools we serve or us to comply with federal, state and local regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received, or contractual remedies; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve as curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics evolve; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school in which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors, such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”); discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction in the scope of services, with schools; failure to develop the Career Learning business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures; failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including, but not limited to, our data storage systems, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; and failure to mitigate or prevent a cybersecurity incident that affects our systems; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this presentation is as of today’s date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Financial Statements

The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of Stride Inc.’s financial statements for the three months and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and are presented below without footnotes. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review Stride Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Stride Inc.’s website at www.stridelearning.com.

STRIDE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands except share and per share data) Revenues $ 455,211 $ 397,510 $ 1,686,666 $ 1,536,760 Instructional costs and services 287,534 260,909 1,090,191 1,001,860 Gross margin 167,677 136,601 596,475 534,900 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 121,581 115,214 439,847 424,444 Income from operations 46,096 21,387 156,628 110,456 Interest income (expense), net (2,036 ) (5,477 ) (8,277 ) (17,979 ) Other income (expense), net (5,568 ) 553 (1,277 ) 2,829 Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investments 38,492 16,463 147,074 95,306 Income tax expense (10,337 ) (5,998 ) (40,088 ) (24,539 ) Income (loss) from equity method investments (65 ) 30 144 684 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28,090 $ 10,495 $ 107,130 $ 71,451 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.26 $ 2.58 $ 1.78 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.25 $ 2.52 $ 1.71 Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 41,896,039 40,413,235 41,451,101 40,211,016 Diluted 42,574,712 42,251,633 42,441,524 41,868,580

STRIDE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 (In thousands except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 389,398 $ 386,080 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $26,993 and $21,384 418,558 369,303 Inventories, net 36,003 39,690 Prepaid expenses 25,974 19,453 Other current assets 80,601 43,004 Total current assets 950,534 857,530 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 85,457 94,671 Property and equipment, net 61,537 72,069 Capitalized software, net 71,800 57,308 Capitalized curriculum development costs, net 50,580 50,376 Intangible assets, net 88,669 99,480 Goodwill 241,022 240,353 Deposits and other assets 93,946 105,510 Total assets $ 1,643,545 $ 1,577,297 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 61,997 $ 62,144 Accrued liabilities 63,200 77,642 Accrued compensation and benefits 73,027 80,363 Deferred revenue 53,630 38,110 Current portion of finance lease liability 37,389 27,336 Current portion of operating lease liability 12,830 20,649 Total current liabilities 302,073 306,244 Long-term finance lease liability 28,888 41,568 Long-term operating lease liability 75,127 77,458 Long-term debt 411,438 299,271 Deferred tax liability 3,205 31,853 Other long-term liabilities 10,233 16,255 Total liabilities 830,964 772,649 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,112,664 and 46,911,527 shares issued; and 42,777,921 and 41,576,784 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 687,454 795,449 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 143 (474 ) Retained earnings 227,462 112,151 Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost (102,482 ) (102,482 ) Total stockholders’ equity 812,581 804,648 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,643,545 $ 1,577,297

STRIDE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 107,130 $ 71,451 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 97,914 90,077 Stock-based compensation expense 18,570 39,333 Deferred income taxes 1,190 2,549 Provision for doubtful accounts 15,673 6,561 Amortization of discount and fees on debt 1,573 12,620 Noncash operating lease expense 19,810 19,567 Other 9,949 9,766 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (57,501 ) (143,073 ) Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets 4,798 (39,164 ) Accounts payable 11 18,930 Accrued liabilities 7,598 15,899 Accrued compensation and benefits (7,465 ) 32,437 Operating lease liability (20,742 ) (21,025 ) Deferred revenue and other liabilities 8,376 18,222 Net cash provided by operating activities 206,884 134,150 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (9,748 ) (3,567 ) Capitalized software development costs (42,191 ) (31,264 ) Capitalized curriculum development costs (15,687 ) (17,432 ) Sale of long-lived assets — 223 Sale of other investments 5,261 — Acquisition of MedCerts, LLC, net of cash acquired — (55,031 ) Acquisition of Tech Elevator, Inc., net of cash acquired — (16,107 ) Other acquisitions, loans and investments, net of distributions (3,899 ) (1,723 ) Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities 40,163 — Purchases of marketable securities (84,657 ) (40,542 ) Net cash used in investing activities (110,758 ) (165,443 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments on finance lease obligations (33,011 ) (24,315 ) Repayments on credit facility — (100,000 ) Issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — 408,610 Purchases of capped calls in connection with convertible senior notes — (60,354 ) Payments of deferred purchase consideration (22,858 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 414 748 Withholding of stock options for tax withholding — (10,885 ) Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding (37,855 ) (9,228 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (93,310 ) 204,576 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,816 173,283 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 386,582 213,299 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 389,398 $ 386,582 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet as of June 30th: Cash and cash equivalents $ 389,398 $ 386,080 Other current assets (restricted cash) — 502 Deposits and other assets (restricted cash) — — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 389,398 $ 386,582

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.

EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA remove depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:

as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and

in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss), net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) Income from operations $ 46,096 $ 21,387 $ 156,628 $ 110,456 Stock-based compensation expense 4,106 8,512 18,570 39,333 Amortization of intangible assets 3,271 3,567 12,968 11,642 Adjusted operating income 53,473 33,466 188,166 161,431 Depreciation and other amortization 21,179 21,472 84,946 78,435 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,652 $ 54,938 $ 273,112 $ 239,866 EBITDA $ 70,546 $ 46,426 $ 254,542 $ 200,533

