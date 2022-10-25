Stride Guides to Seventh Straight Year of Revenue Growth

Record Career Learning Enrollments

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, today announced its results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights Compared to 2022

Revenue of $425.2 million, compared with $400.2 million, driven by Career Learning enrollment strength, increases in revenue per enrollment, and Adult Learning growth.

Loss from operations of $28.7 million, compared with $7.0 million, due to increased instructional costs from earlier hiring, and inflationary pressure on salary and marketing expenses, and continued investments in new products.

Net loss of $22.7 million, compared with $5.9 million.

Diluted net loss per share of $0.54, compared with $0.15.

Adjusted operating loss of $19.9 million, compared with adjusted operating income of $4.5 million. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $25.5 million. (1)

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Summary Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2022/2021 2022 2021 $ % (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenues $ 425,150 400,226 $ 24,924 6.2% Loss from operations (28,719) (6,977) (21,742) -311.6% Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) (19,920) 4,522 (24,442) -540.5% Net loss (22,672) (5,883) (16,789) -285.4% Net loss per share, diluted (0.54) (0.15) (0.39) -260.0% EBITDA (1) (2,468) 17,170 (19,638) -114.4% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 3,042 25,456 (22,414) -88.0%

(1) To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Revenue and Enrollment Data

Revenue

The following table sets forth the Company’s revenues for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Change 2022 / 2021 2022 2021 $ % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education $ 271,658 306,341 $ (34,683) (11.3%) Career Learning Middle – High School 125,535 71,411 54,124 75.8% Adult 27,957 22,474 5,483 24.4% Total Career Learning 153,492 93,885 59,607 63.5% Total Revenues $ 425,150 400,226 $ 24,924 6.2%

Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth total enrollment data for students in our General Education and Career Learning lines of revenue. Enrollments for General Education and Career Learning only include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, instructional and support services inclusive of administrative support.

Three Months Ended Change September 30, 2022 / 2021 2022 2021 # % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education (1) 112.3 147.6 (35.3) (23.9%) Career Learning (1)(2) 61.6 42.0 19.6 46.7% Total Enrollment 173.9 189.6 (15.7) (8.3%)

(1) This data includes enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue.

(2) No enrollments are included in Career Learning for Galvanize, Tech Elevator or MedCerts.

Revenue per Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth revenue per average enrollment data for students for the period indicated. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different.

Three Months Ended Change September 30, 2022 / 2021 2022 2021 $ % General Education $ 2,216 1,885 $ 331 17.6% Career Learning 2,029 1,688 341 20.2%

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $194.5 million, compared with $389.4 million reported at June 30, 2022. The decrease is largely the result of normal seasonal expenditures incurred at the start of the school year.

Capital expenditures for three months ended September 30, 2022 were $16.8 million, compared to $15.4 million the three months ended September 30, 2021, and were comprised of $0.9 million of property and equipment, $9.8 million of capitalized software development, and $6.1 million of capitalized curriculum development.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

The Company is forecasting the following for the full fiscal year 2023:

Revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion.

Capital expenditures in the range of $70.0 million to $80.0 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software, and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.

Effective tax rate of 27% to 29%.

Adjusted operating income in the range of $160.0 million to $190.0 million. (1)

The Company is forecasting the following for the second quarter fiscal year 2023:

Revenue in the range of $435.0 million to $465.0 million.

Capital expenditures in the range of $17.0 million to $20.0 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.

Adjusted operating income in the range of $70.0 million to $80.0 million. (1)

(1) In addition to providing an outlook for revenue and capital expenditures, adjusted operating income is provided as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that it provides useful information to our investors. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below. Please also see Special Note on Forward Looking Statements below.

Financial Statements

The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of Stride Inc.’s financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and are presented below without footnotes. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review Stride Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Stride Inc.’s website at www.stridelearning.com.

STRIDE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (In thousands except share and per share data) Revenues $ 425,150 $ 400,226 Instructional costs and services 295,501 273,824 Gross margin 129,649 126,402 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 158,368 133,379 Loss from operations (28,719) (6,977) Interest expense, net (2,046) (1,993) Other income (expense), net 1,037 (89) Loss before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investments (29,728) (9,059) Income tax benefit 7,507 2,893 Income (loss) from equity method investments (451) 283 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (22,672) $ (5,883) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ (0.54) $ (0.15) Diluted $ (0.54) $ (0.15) Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 42,076,628 40,559,066 Diluted 42,076,628 40,559,066

STRIDE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 (audited) (In thousands except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,524 $ 389,398 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $28,623 and $26,993 543,705 418,558 Inventories, net 27,919 36,003 Prepaid expenses 71,149 25,974 Other current assets 93,840 80,601 Total current assets 931,137 950,534 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 79,327 85,457 Property and equipment, net 72,307 61,537 Capitalized software, net 74,748 71,800 Capitalized curriculum development costs, net 51,430 50,580 Intangible assets, net 86,690 88,669 Goodwill 246,238 241,022 Deposits and other assets 80,221 93,946 Total assets $ 1,622,098 $ 1,643,545 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 68,956 $ 61,997 Accrued liabilities 42,540 63,200 Accrued compensation and benefits 40,084 73,027 Deferred revenue 80,682 53,630 Current portion of finance lease liability 43,627 37,389 Current portion of operating lease liability 13,356 12,830 Total current liabilities 289,245 302,073 Long-term finance lease liability 34,401 28,888 Long-term operating lease liability 69,113 75,127 Long-term debt 411,848 411,438 Deferred tax liability 20,182 3,205 Other long-term liabilities 10,486 10,233 Total liabilities 835,275 830,964 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

zero shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

48,386,472 and 48,112,664 shares issued; and 43,051,729

and 42,777,921 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 683,993 687,454 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 518 143 Retained earnings 204,790 227,462 Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost (102,482) (102,482) Total stockholders’ equity 786,823 812,581 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,622,098 $ 1,643,545

STRIDE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (22,672) $ (5,883) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 26,251 24,147 Stock-based compensation expense 5,510 8,286 Deferred income taxes 17,223 5,484 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,503 152 Amortization of fees on debt 410 404 Noncash operating lease expense 3,866 5,005 Other (3,918) 4,325 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (126,521) (150,263) Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets (34,695) 1,260 Accounts payable 8,425 (1,256) Accrued liabilities (9,971) (2,464) Accrued compensation and benefits (32,805) (44,395) Operating lease liability (2,605) (5,321) Deferred revenue and other liabilities 26,853 29,009 Net cash used in operating activities (143,146) (131,510) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (913) (1,278) Capitalized software development costs (9,793) (9,690) Capitalized curriculum development costs (6,145) (4,376) Sale of other investments 60 — Acquisition of assets (1,409) — Other acquisitions, loans and investments, net of distributions (213) (192) Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities 12,044 1,501 Purchases of marketable securities (20,126) (9,196) Net cash used in investing activities (26,495) (23,231) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments on finance lease obligations (9,314) (7,020) Payments of contingent consideration (7,024) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10 246 Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding (8,905) (6,043) Net cash used in financing activities (25,233) (12,817) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (194,874) (167,558) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 389,398 386,582 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 194,524 $ 219,024 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet

as of September 30th: Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,524 $ 218,519 Other current assets (restricted cash) — 505 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 194,524 $ 219,024

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.

EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA remove depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:

as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and

in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Reconciliation of Loss from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Loss from operations $ (28,719) $ (6,977) Stock-based compensation expense 5,510 8,286 Amortization of intangible assets 3,289 3,213 Adjusted operating income (loss) (19,920) 4,522 Depreciation and other amortization 22,962 20,934 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,042 $ 25,456 EBITDA $ (2,468) $ 17,170

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

June 30, 2023 Low High Low High (In millions) Income from operations $ 62.0 $ 70.5 $ 127.5 $ 151.5 Stock-based compensation expense 5.0 6.0 20.0 25.0 Amortization of intangible assets 3.0 3.5 12.5 13.5 Adjusted operating income $ 70.0 $ 80.0 $ 160.0 $ 190.0

