Home Business Wire Stride Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for First Quarter Calendar Year 2022
Business Wire

Stride Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for First Quarter Calendar Year 2022

di Business Wire

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in the first quarter of calendar year 2022. The company will hold investor meetings at the following conferences:

  • Needham’s 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • William Blair’s 6th Annual Tech Innovators Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Any materials for the above conferences will be posted to the Stride Investor Website. The company has also posted an updated investor presentation on the Events and Presentation section of our Investor Website, available here.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

Contacts

Investors
Timothy Casey

Vice President, Investor Relations

Stride, Inc.

tcasey@k12.com

Articoli correlati

Simulations Plus Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
Conference Call to be on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP),...
Continua a leggere

Visa Completes Acquisition of Currencycloud

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE: V) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Currencycloud, a global platform...
Continua a leggere

Braze Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Third quarter revenue grew 62.6% year-over-year to $64.0 million Achieved dollar-based net retention of 126% for the trailing 12 months Introduces...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Simulations Plus Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference...

Business Wire