Streamline’s SmartCare EHR Platform Selected to Replace Three Disparate Software Applications at Verland

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EHR–After an extensive evaluation and procurement process, The Verland Foundation, Inc. of Sewickley, PA, has selected Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) SmartCare™ as its next Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution. Verland’s current environment consists of three separate systems to support their clinical services, DSP staff, and order entry/eMAR needs. There was a strong desire to find the most comprehensive solution which could meet the needs of all three under one fully integrated offering. Verland will also be an early adopter of the SmartCare Activity Tracker, which caters to the documentation required by I/DD Direct Support Professionals (DSPs).

Nicole Garcia, VP of Clinical Services at Verland stated, “In the process of searching for a comprehensive solution for our electronic health record, Streamline/SmartCare quickly took the lead from many other EHR Vendors we were evaluating in the ID/D space. What stood out the most was the full integration with nursing and primary care records, eMAR (with the ability to interface with outside pharmacies), and the ability to track ADLs under one roof, which was exactly what we were in search of.” She continued by saying, “Although we are in the very early stages of the build, there are already many options that meet our needs right out of the box. With our service lines including ICFs and Community Living Arrangements, we will also use the opportunity to customize areas, which was another nice feature to support Verland as our organization changes and grows to meet the needs of the individuals we serve.”

“We are looking forward to expanding our Pennsylvania user community with Verland,” said Javed Husain, Co-CEO at Streamline Healthcare Solutions. “Throughout the implementation process, we will look for ways to further automate their service delivery process and guide optimal workflows. Their desire for a single-source solution very much falls in line with the vision we had when first developing SmartCare.”

Verland’s mission is to bring about the healing of the whole person. They establish, support, maintain, advocate, and operate residences and programs for the guidance, education, treatment, and long-term care of children and adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The programs are effective due to a strong emphasis on spiritual, emotional, physical, and social habilitation.

Verland is committed to the belief that our society must provide all human beings with the opportunity to live a life of dignity, to maximize their potential, and to contribute to our society to the full extent of their abilities.

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business lines needs to evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

