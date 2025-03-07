Streaming Video Technology Alliance Convened in Tucson, AZ for First Quarterly Member Meeting of 2025

Special Project Launched to Support NASA’s Streaming From the Moon and Beyond; New Members Announced, Including BBC, EBU, NASA, and Setplex; New Crop of Industry and Technical Fellows Announced

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, convened for its Q1, 2025 Member Meeting in Tucson, Arizona. The two and a half-day, members-only event featured a robust lineup of working group sessions, industry presentations, and an evening networking event. The full meeting agenda and details can be found here: https://www.svta.org/meeting/q1-2025-tucson-arizona-march-4-5-and-6/.

“Our first meeting of 2025 is also our first to span more than two days,” said Jason Thibeault, CEO of the SVTA. “The addition of an extra half day is a result of the increasing number of projects the SVTA working groups are tackling. In addition, special sessions, such as the joint D2P project with CDSA and the NASA 'Streaming From the Moon and Beyond' project, continue to expand the SVTA’s breadth and scope of activity.”

New Members

The SVTA is excited to announce three new Public Service Members:

These new members have been granted Principal memberships by the board to contribute their expertise in the various SVTA Working Groups.

“We are very excited to have these new public service members join our efforts,” said Jason Thibeault. “Each of the three represents different aspects of the streaming industry. The BBC is well known for cutting-edge streaming research, as well as operating a large-scale streaming platform. The EBU represents many of the biggest broadcasters in Europe, all of whom are exploring different video delivery technologies, including streaming. And NASA operates NASA+, a streaming platform that often supports millions of concurrent viewers. All of them bring unique perspectives, proven expertise, and interesting challenges that can be addressed by our working groups.”

In addition, the SVTA welcomes Setplex, an OTT technology platform, as a Supporting Member.

Special Project: Streaming From the Moon and Beyond

NASA recently announced a plan to live stream from the moon in 2027. This project presents a number of unique streaming challenges. As a new SVTA Public Service Member, NASA will lead a new cross-working group project within the SVTA. This project – “Streaming From the Moon and Beyond” – will explore a number of different deliverables that might include: optimal architectures, optimizing codecs and profiles, and monitoring best practices. While the project has a short-term goal of addressing the 2027 moon landing, the deliverables will have much wider applicability to future missions, which may include live streaming from other planetary bodies such as Mars.

New Industry and Technical Fellows

The SVTA Fellows Program, which launched in 2023, was developed to recognize individuals who have made a lasting impact on the streaming industry, as well as significant contributions to the SVTA.

This year’s class of Fellows includes:

2025 Industry Fellows:

2025 Technical Fellows:

To learn more about these and other SVTA Fellows, visit the Fellows website at https://fellows.svta.org.

Key Working Group Projects

While there are numerous projects displayed on the SVTA website, there are a few new projects which are garnering increased attention:

Standardized Player Error Codes . In this project, the Measurement/QoE and Players and Playback Working Groups are collaborating to develop a set of common player error codes that can be standardized across all video players.

. In this project, the Measurement/QoE and Players and Playback Working Groups are collaborating to develop a set of common player error codes that can be standardized across all video players. OTT Streaming Threat Model . In this project, the Security Working Group is trying to capture and document the various security threats that OTT services face.

. In this project, the Security Working Group is trying to capture and document the various security threats that OTT services face. SVTA Sandbox. In this project, the Streaming Video Operations group is developing a technology platform which allows any working group to seamlessly define and deploy end-to-end streaming environments, test different configurations, collect metrics, and explore new technologies — all using an ecosystem of vendor-supported building blocks leveraging industry-standard approaches like Terraform and Docker. What once took months of coordination can now be accomplished by a single person in under an hour.

"The SVTA Sandbox is a game-changer for working groups tackling the challenges of streaming video," said Dan Drew, CTO Partner at Fortium Partners. "This initiative began in the Low Latency Working Group, where I spearheaded the project to address the complexities of streaming environments. When I transitioned to Fortium Partners, they provided the support that allowed me to continue advancing this groundbreaking work. With this innovative tool, teams can effortlessly define and deploy end-to-end streaming environments, experiment with configurations, gather metrics, and explore cutting-edge technologies — all using a robust ecosystem of vendor-supported building blocks. What previously required months of complex coordination can now be achieved by one person in under an hour. This release underscores SVTA's commitment to advancing the delivery of high-quality video at scale."

The SVTA includes member companies from around the world and throughout the streaming video ecosystem. For a current list of member companies, visit https://www.svta.org/svta-members/. For more information on the SVTA, the Technical Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 100 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.svta.org.

