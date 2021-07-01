Streaming Video Alliance Launches New Industry Glossary and Open Caching Websites

New Alliance Sites Further Mission of Collaboration, Defining Common Language, and Providing Educational Resources on Technical Topics

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#streaming–The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, has launched two sites: the Streaming Video Alliance Glossary website and the Open Caching website. The sites were conceived and developed by Alliance members with the goal of providing educational resources to the streaming industry.

“Despite there being many glossaries which define streaming video terminology, no definitive source exists, which can make it challenging to discuss and reach consensus on technical challenges. The new Streaming Video Alliance Glossary represents the first project produced by the Alliance Industry Resources Committee, which was formed to tackle projects outside the scope of individual Working Groups,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. “The Open Caching website is an excellent resource that houses the entire body of work produced by the Open Caching Working Group since the inception of the Alliance, including Open Caching LABS efforts, technical documents, case studies, and presentations.”

Streaming Video Alliance Glossary

In developing this glossary, the Alliance focused on creating a comprehensive list of streaming industry glossary terms and definitions. This single, authoritative source of industry terms and definitions will serve as a foundation upon which to describe technologies, processes, and other elements of the streaming workflow. The glossary is the result of a combined effort from multiple Alliance members. The glossary process involves term submission; term selection; writing of the definition; Working Group input and approval; and the publication of definitions. Terms are organized by various streaming categories. The glossary website is a living resource and will be continually updated with new terms and definitions as they are approved.

Check out the glossary here: https://glossary.streamingvideoalliance.org/.

Open Caching Website

As the volume of online video increases, ISPs face a tremendous challenge—the burdening of their networks with a growing amount of Internet-sourced traffic such as online video. The Alliance’s Open Caching Working Group aims to solve this issue and has two objectives: identify the critical components of a non-proprietary caching system; and establish basic architectural guidelines for implementation of an open caching system. As one of the first Working Groups established by the Alliance, the Open Caching group has produced a significant body of work, which is now available in one central location on the Open Caching website. The new website serves a dual purpose: to collect all of the Open Caching technical materials in a single location as well as provide education about how Open Caching works, current projects, etc. The site will continually be updated with technical documents and specifications, as they are ratified by the Alliance membership, in addition to FAQs, open projects, case studies, and more.

The Open Caching website can be found here: https://opencaching.streamingvideoalliance.org/.

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AfrolandTV, Agile Content, allt, Amazon, ATEME, Broadpeak, Buurst, CBC, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, EXFO, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Intel, InterDigital, Interra Systems, Irdeto, KIOXIA, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Nagra, NCTA, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NS1, NTT, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, Penthera, Plex, Qwilt, ServiceNow, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Starz, Streaming Global, StriveCast, Synamedia, Telefonica, Telestream, THEO, TNO, Touchstream, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Verimatrix, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., WebKontrol, and Western Digital Corp.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies which include Globecast, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Prime Video, Twitch, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 75 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

