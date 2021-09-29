Streaming Video Alliance Hosts First STREAMup for Asia-Pacific Region

Virtual Meetup to Examine Relevance of Edge Compute, MEC to Video Streaming, and How Different Devices Affect the Viewing Experience

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#streaming–The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, is hosting a virtual APAC STREAMup today, September 29, 2021, from 7:30pm to 9:00pm GMT+10. The event is specifically scheduled to accommodate the streaming community in the Asia-Pacific region, however it is open to all who would like to participate. The meetup is free of charge, thanks to member company sponsors Optus and ServiceNow.

“We have a great line up planned for our first APAC STREAMup where we will dive into how mobile edge computing can offer new opportunities for real-time video streaming,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Alliance. “Demand for mobile streaming is higher than ever and the streaming industry needs to work toward standardizing how to consistently deliver the best quality of experience to a broad range of devices.”

The APAC STREAMup will feature:

Clive Dickens , VP of Product Development, TV and Content at Optus will open the event

, VP of Product Development, TV and Content at Optus will open the event Till Sudworth of NPAW will present “How Devices Affect the Viewing Experience”

of NPAW will present “How Devices Affect the Viewing Experience” Dennis Wong of Singtel will present “Relevance of 5G Edge Compute, MEC for Video Streaming”

To learn more and register for the event: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/meetup/apac-2021/

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AERQ, AfrolandTV, Agile Content, allt, Amazon, ATEME, Brightcove, Broadpeak, Buurst, CBC, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, EXFO, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Intel, InterDigital, Intelsat, Interra Systems, Irdeto, KIOXIA, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Nagra, NCTA, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NS1, NTT, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, Penthera, Plex, Qwilt, ServiceNow, Siden, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Starz, Streaming Global, StriveCast, Synamedia, Telefonica, Telestream, THEO, TNO, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Verimatrix, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., WebKontrol, and Western Digital Corp.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies which include Globecast, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Prime Video, Twitch, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 75 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

Contacts

Amber Winans



Bhava Communications



510-575-0492



SVA@Bhavacom.com