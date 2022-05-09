Streaming Video Alliance Convenes for Q2 Member Meeting and Publishes New Document by VR Study Group on eXtended Reality

Welcomes New Members ARK Multicasting, Ceeblue, SiriusXM Radio, The Football Association Premier League, and WarnerMedia

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Streaming Video Alliance, a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, gathers online starting today for the second quarterly member meeting of 2022. The virtual event will span four days, May 9 to 12, and features presentations on important industry topics, as well as Working Group breakout sessions. The SVA also announced the publication of the eXtended Reality Brief, a new document produced by the VR Study Working Group.

“There’s a lot of great progress happening inside the Alliance, as evidenced by new technical documents and a growing membership base. We’re excited to welcome AKR Multicasting, Ceeblue, SiriusXM Radio, The Football Association Premier League, and WarnerMedia as our newest members,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Alliance. “We’re back in cyberspace for this week’s meetings with an excellent line up planned for our members, and we’re looking forward to the many discussions and collaborations that will take place.”

Featured plenary presentations at this week’s meeting include:

“What is an OVP Now?” by Matt Moore of Zype

“Green Streaming – Where Are We Now?” by Adam Curwin of id3as

“A Request Tracing Standard for Streaming Video Content Delivery” by Chris Lemmons and Josh Evans of CTA

“The Far Edge: Using the ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Standard to Most Efficiently Store and Stream Data at the Consumer Edge” by Josh Weiss of ARK Multicasting

In addition, Working Group sessions are scheduled throughout the program. More details on the Working Group sessions and the full event agenda can be found here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/meeting/q2-2022-back-together-again-finally-may-11-and-12/

Streaming Video Alliance Announces eXtended Reality Brief

In an effort to analyze Extended Reality (XR), the SVA’s VR Study Group is examining how this technology is currently being deployed. XR is deeply ingrained in the consumer entertainment space, and in studying its current uses an opportunity has arisen for companies to provide immersive video experiences for the creators of premium entertainment and gaming content. Through this study, the VR Study Group looks at how technology around XR is being leveraged today. Check out the SVA’s eXtended Reality Brief here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/product/extended-reality-brief/

For further information, a recent blog post provides an overview of “The State of XR Video Experiences.”

Streaming Video Alliance Wins Technical Emmy

The Open Authentication Technology Committee (OATC), acquired by SVA last year, has been recognized by the Academy of Arts and Sciences for its part in the development of the Event Scheduling and Notification Interface (ESNI), SCTE-224, a standard that allows channel originators to express usage rights, blackouts, and digital advertising rules for channels distributed over the internet. In a recent ceremony hosted in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) in Las Vegas, SVA was honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award. Read more about the award and what it means for the Alliance here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/press-releases/

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AERQ, Agile Content, Alibaba, allt, Amazon, ARK Multicasting, ATEME, Blockcast, Brightcove, Broadpeak, CBC, Ceeblue, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Google, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Intel, Intelsat, InterDigital, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Nagra, NCTA, Netskrt, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NTT, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, picoNETS, Plex, Qwilt, ServiceNow, Siden, SiriusXM Radio, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Streaming Global, Synamedia, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia, Telestream, Thales, The Football Association Premier League, THEO, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Velocix, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., WarnerMedia, Western Digital Corp., Wowza.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies which include Globecast, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Prime Video, Twitch, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 75 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

