StratX Delivers Analytics and Strategy Solutions for Tackling Complex Workforce Challenges

Company Leverages Strategic Thinking and Analytical Expertise to Enhance Aviation Clients’ Workforce Strategies and Data-Driven Decision-Making

“The most important asset across all sizes of organizations is their people,” contended Gil Jones, StratX’s Co-Founder and Managing Director, elaborating that “the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled labor to become a front-and-center matter and businesses require creative solutions to their labor-related challenges as the mechanisms used in historical downturns are no longer effective.”

As seen across all industries, including in the highly cyclical and competitive aviation sector, the importance of workforce has been elevated to new levels during the pandemic, resulting in labor becoming a partner in solution development. The employment landscape has also changed due to persisting labor shortages, reinforcing the urgent need for constructive labor relations centered around employee attraction and retention as a key measure of success. Moreover, impending technology advancements are poised to further evolve the ways in which companies maximize the value of people and ensure that they are working smarter, not harder.

“Embracing this mentality shift is essential to achieving long-term sustainability and flexibility as companies rebuild and remerge from the pandemic, while preparing their organizations for the future,” underscored Ben Kraszyk, StratX’s Co-Founder and Managing Director. “Business leaders require seasoned and experienced partners who are able to engage with all levels of the management team, deliver innovative enhancements, and bring creative thinking to the decision-making process.”

Since its launch in late 2020, StratX has been at the forefront of workforce analytics and strategy, delivering highly customized, evidence-based insights to industry-leading organizations, counting among its first customers such aviation businesses as Sun Country Airlines, CommutAir, JSX, and Voyager Aviation Holdings.

Combining a data-driven approach with in-depth knowledge and a proven track record in strategy, cost reduction, operations, contract negotiations, organizational effectiveness, and process improvement, the firm has provided advisory services in the areas of:

Labor Diagnostic & Insights : Unlocking insights into labor cost and productivity, and benchmarking workforce metrics against industry leading practice and solutions;

: Unlocking insights into labor cost and productivity, and benchmarking workforce metrics against industry leading practice and solutions; Negotiation Strategy & Labor Relations : Providing guidance on aligning the entire labor negotiations team – from finance to operations – with the broader strategic goals of the business;

: Providing guidance on aligning the entire labor negotiations team – from finance to operations – with the broader strategic goals of the business; Operations Processes & Methods : Enhancing business processes and operations, ensuring efficiency, stability, and safety as market expectations evolve;

: Enhancing business processes and operations, ensuring efficiency, stability, and safety as market expectations evolve; M&A + Due Diligence Support: Providing the expertise required to gain an in-depth understanding of organizational dynamics, in addition to its cost and productivity, throughout the entire life cycle of a successful transaction;

Providing the expertise required to gain an in-depth understanding of organizational dynamics, in addition to its cost and productivity, throughout the entire life cycle of a successful transaction; Executive Compensation & Rewards: Delivering strategically designed compensation programs that drive the desired behaviors and outcomes that enhance organizational performance and ensure a strong leadership team; and

Delivering strategically designed compensation programs that drive the desired behaviors and outcomes that enhance organizational performance and ensure a strong leadership team; and Organizational Size & Shape: Positioning organizations for long-term sustainability by understanding not only the current state of the business, but the strategic and operational nuances of the business, as well.

Gil Jones, Ben Kraszyk, and Rob Kuehne, the founding team behind StratX, are deeply versed in all aspects of maximizing the potential of people, business processes, and workforces, having consulted to Fortune 500 companies and as part of engagement teams at industry-leading firms.

Gil Jones has deep roots in organizational design, right-sizing, labor forecasting, executive compensation, and operational improvement. Prior to StratX, Jones was a project leader at Seabury Consulting and worked within United Airlines’ Flight Operations division, providing analysis and support to initiatives targeted at improving flight safety, compliance, efficiency, and reliability.

Ben Kraszyk brings expertise in airport operations, labor finance, and strategy, supporting clients through negotiations, restructurings, privatizations, and initiatives targeted at enhancing costs and productivity. Prior to StratX, Kraszyk was a project leader at Seabury Consulting and worked at United Airlines, where he was focused on resource planning, as well as cost and operational enhancement projects in airport operations and cargo.

In addition to being a co-founding member of StratX, Rob Kuehne works at a boutique private equity firm, Sentient Partners International, where he supports transactions within the aviation and travel industries. Kuehne also holds securities licenses with Seabury Securities, a leading investment banking and specialty finance firm. Previously, he served as a broker at a leading wealth management and advisory firm.

As part of its aggressive growth trajectory, StratX plans to continue the build-out of its team with seasoned consultants and analysts as well as to forge industry alliances and partnerships to expand its core offerings to meet existing and prospective clients’ needs in the rapidly changing market environment.

“Business leaders are seeking out work with boutique advisors, who are committed to being a trusted, long-term partner,” asserted Rob Kuehne, StratX’s Co-Founder and Managing Director. “We built StratX with the mindset of being more of an ‘in the room with the customer’ partner in solving challenges, while being pragmatic and courageous enough to recommend dramatically new ways of doing things.”

To explore StratX’s strategy and analytical capabilities along with its growing team of seasoned strategists and analysts, please visit the firm’s website at www.strategyx.partners.

About StratX

Strategy X Partners (“StratX”) is a boutique consultancy that balances the right combination of insights & analytics and design & strategy to transform clients’ business operations and ensure their workforces are productive, innovative, and engaged. Operating from offices in Minneapolis, Chicago, and New York, the StratX team works with a broad spectrum of companies across the globe, including clients in the cyclical and highly competitive travel industry. www.strategyx.partners

