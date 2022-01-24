Stratton Equities Chooses Lendsmart to Expedite its Underwriting Process

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking—Lendsmart, an AI-driven digital lending platform, today announced its partnership with Stratton Equities, the leading Nationwide Direct Hard Money and NON-QM Lender that specializes in fast and flexible lending processes for borrowers with real estate investment properties.

Stratton Equities is integrating with Lendsmart’s AI-powered underwriting platform to underwrite loans upfront and reduce the loan origination processing time.

“Lendsmart predicts the credit and underwriting conditions required in the loan origination process by matching them to a borrower’s data in real-time, rather than making the borrower wait over a month to hear from the underwriter,” said AK Patel, Founder and CEO of Lendsmart.

Lendsmart’s Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology will provide the mortgage broker with access to necessary source data, allowing for instant verification of assets, income, employment, as well as auto-completed 1003 and loan application forms.

“With Lendsmart, we can provide a higher level of service to our clients and significantly improve the onboarding experience,” said Michael Mikhail, CEO. “We can also approve clients faster and broker out more deals.”

The partnership will allow Lendsmart to further its goal of supporting lenders with the latest in technology and help more borrowers get a loan in record time.

About Lendsmart

Lendsmart (Founded in 2018) is an AI-driven digital lending platform that automates and digitizes lending and home buying operations to create a single, automated conversational experience for banks, credit unions, and non-bank lenders. Using artificial intelligence to digitize up to 70% of the lending and home buying processes, Lendsmart allows borrowers to get a loan, refinance, or purchase a home in record time. For more information, visit https://lendsmart.ai.

About Stratton Equities

Stratton Equities is the leading Nationwide Direct Hard Money & NON-QM Lender, specializing in fast and flexible lending processes. Its team is owned and operated by experienced real estate investors providing a reliable and knowledgeable team to help all real estate investors succeed. For more information, visit https://www.strattonequities.com/.

Contacts

Lara Jordan



lara@lendsmart.ai

415-200-7422