Stratodesk Announces Availability of Stratodesk NoTouch Center on VMware Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—Stratodesk, a leading global EUC innovator of endpoint OS software, today announced Stratodesk NoTouch Center is available on the VMware Marketplace and deployable to the VMware Cloud.

VMware Marketplace is a one-stop shop for VMware validated and certified ecosystem solutions that enables customers to discover, try, purchase, and deploy directly to VMware environments. Partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms such as VMware Cloud on AWS, VMware Tanzu, and more. Customers will be able to access and purchase these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also experiencing the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

Stratodesk NoTouch Center and Stratodesk NoTouch OS together are leading thin client endpoint software solutions letting organizations transform any PC, thin client, hybrid client, laptop or Raspberry Pi device into a secure and centrally managed VDI/DaaS endpoint. Stratodesk NoTouch is a proven endpoint software for VMware Horizon, as well as many others – on-premises or Cloud. With its minimal hardware requirements, simplified deployment and ease of operation, customers save by eliminating hardware refreshes, licensing of third-party software, and work hours.

Thanks to Stratodesk NoTouch Center’s availability in the VMware Marketplace, enterprises using Stratodesk NoTouch software within their secure Horizon deployment can now leverage their entire VDI deployment in one infrastructure and control plane. Additionally, Stratodesk NoTouch Center is now easy to deploy from VMware Marketplace – available for enterprises to get started in a matter of minutes.

By using Stratodesk NoTouch software with VMware Horizon, customers benefit from Day One support for the latest VMware Horizon Linux Client, gain full control and manageability of their entire VDI endpoint fleet on premises or in the Cloud, and can collaborate seamlessly via Microsoft Teams or Zoom Optimization.

“Stratodesk has had a long and fruitful relationship with VMware and a tried-and-true history of delivering Day One support for the latest VMware Horizon Linux Client,” said Stratodesk VP of Global Solutions Engineering, Rich Severson. “By making Stratodesk NoTouch Center available via VMware Marketplace as a deployable solution to VMware Cloud, we are essentially making the benefits of a fully managed VDI endpoint deployment more accessible to enterprises around the world, while enabling IT to respond to current challenges facing the EUC landscape, such as managing and securing dispersed workforces, enabling hybrid work, and defending against threats prevalent on the cybersecurity horizon.”

“We are pleased to see Stratodesk NoTouch Center on VMware Marketplace,” said Ramya Sarangarajan, Director, Product Marketing and Strategy, VMware. “Compatible technologies, such as Stratodesk NoTouch Center, enable our customers to build, run, manage and better secure their applications effectively and efficiently using VMware products and services. We’re excited to work with partners such as Stratodesk to empower customers to derive the most value from their technology investments.”

For more information or to deploy Stratodesk NoTouch Center from VMware Marketplace, please visit https://marketplace.cloud.vmware.com/services/details/stratodesk-notouch-center-vdi-endpoint-management0-1-12?slug=true.

