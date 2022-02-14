Stratix Recognized on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNMSP500—Stratix, the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Stratix to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

A leader in enterprise mobility solutions, Stratix is helping customers combat pandemic disruption with mobile-first strategies that improve productivity, automate workflows, and create better experiences for users and customers. Whether it’s supply chain challenges, labor shortages, in-home healthcare, the need for contactless transactions, remote work, or at-home learning, Stratix has worked hard to solve our customers’ challenges. The benefits of mobile-first will continue long past the pandemic, and Stratix is focused on making it convenient, easy, and cost-effective so organizations can focus on success.

“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”

“We’re honored to be selected for the CRN MSP 500 List this year. Stratix moved quickly during these challenging times to innovate and lead with the world’s best mobility-driven services, and it’s fulfilling to be recognized for the value we are adding to our clients. Stratix is customer-obsessed and takes the time to develop deep knowledge of our customers’ businesses. We enable and manage the highest quality mobility programs, helping them serve their own customers and drive value in their businesses,” said Stratix CEO and President Louis Alterman.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Stratix

As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages nearly four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world’s largest organizations. Stratix’s SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs in place to stay ahead. For additional information, visit www.stratixcorp.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Stratix Company Contact:

Sandra Tansky



856-498-7620



Sandra.Tansky@stratixcorp.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan



The Channel Company



jhogan@thechannelcompany.com