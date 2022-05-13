Strategy Analytics: Telecom Operators Need to Build Differentiated Competitiveness to Extend Their Business Scope

Home Business Wire Strategy Analytics: Telecom Operators Need to Build Differentiated Competitiveness to Extend Their...
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–‘Digital transformation’ has become a common term in enterprises across all sectors. Telecom operators are playing a fundamental role in defining the new digital era. The whitepaper GUIDE to the Future, jointed published by Huawei and Strategy Analytics, discusses the market requirements for telecom operators and defines the roadmap for operators to transform their networks and businesses.

The whitepaper emphasizes that telecom operators need to build differentiated capabilities from five dimensions to pursue business success in the next decade, i.e., Service Capability, System Efficiency, Integration of Resources, Competitiveness of Value Proposition, and Contribution to Society.

Phil Kendall, Executive Director, Strategy Analytics Service Provider Group, comments “The global telecom industry is entering a new cycle. Industrial digital transformation will create great opportunities for telecom operators to explore new businesses. Operators should focus on the basics, i.e., building and maintaining a high-quality network in terms of coverage, capacity, and cost-efficiency, to seize the opportunities and win a better position in the ICT ecosystem.”

Philip Song, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Carrier BG, explained that “The development of the global digital economy requires strong and sustainable network infrastructure.” Mr. Song added “Huawei will continuously innovate to help carriers develop differentiated network capabilities and realize both business and social value to create a bright future for the digital economy through digital transformation.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

