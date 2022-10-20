Strategy Analytics: Sony Leads Image Sensors for Smartphone in H1 2022

Shipments Decline 11% YoY

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global smartphone Image sensor market clocked a total revenue of $6.4 billion, according to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “Smartphone Image Sensor Market Share Q2 2022: Demand Continues to Weaken.”





This Strategy Analytics research finds that the market for smartphone image sensors experienced a decline of more than 5 percent year-over-year in H1 2022. Sony Semiconductor Solutions captured the top spot with 44 percent revenue share followed by Samsung System LSI and OMNIVISION in the period. Sony, Samsung and OMNIVISION captured nearly 83 percent revenue share in the global smartphone image sensor market. In terms of smartphone multi-camera applications, Image sensors for Depth and Macro applications dropped to 26 percent share while those for Ultrawide application jumped to 20 percent share.

Jeffrey Mathews, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics says, “The market for smartphone image sensors witnessed a slowdown in multicamera adoption owing to declining smartphone demand and inventory within the customer supply chain during the period. Sony drove its share in the market with partnerships with leading smartphone OEMs for large-sized and high-resolution image sensor products. Moreover, Samsung continued to lead high-resolution demand by supplying 200MP CIS products to customers and Omnivision saw share loss due to pandemic-induced customer disruptions in China.”

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice at Strategy Analytics added, “As demand momentum continues to struggle, OEMs are expected to drive opportunities in positioning smartphones with high-end and premium imaging capabilities. The introduction of flagship smartphones featuring high-resolution cameras provides a short-term improvement for the smartphone image sensor market.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

