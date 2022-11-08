Strategy Analytics: Smartphone Apps Processor Market Posts All-time High Revenue in Q2 2022

Revenue Growth Supported by Premium Tier Mix

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AP—The global smartphone applications processor (AP) market grew 26 percent to $8.9 billion in Q2 2022, according to Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) service report.





Strategy Analytics’ research report “Smartphone Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q2 2022: Qualcomm Posts All-time High ASPs” estimates that Qualcomm, MediaTek, Apple, Samsung LSI and Unisoc captured the top-five revenue share rankings in the smartphone applications processor (AP) market in Q2 2022.

Qualcomm maintained its lead in the smartphone AP market with a 40 percent revenue share, followed by MediaTek with 26 percent and Apple with 25.5 percent.

maintained its lead in the smartphone AP market with a 40 percent revenue share, followed by with 26 percent and with 25.5 percent. 5G -attached AP shipments accounted for 55 percent of total smartphone APs shipped in Q2 2022.

shipments accounted for 55 percent of total smartphone APs shipped in Q2 2022. TSMC manufactured over 80 percent of smartphone APs shipped in Q2 2022. Samsung Foundry’s key customer Qualcomm shifted orders to TSMC in recent quarters.

manufactured over 80 percent of smartphone APs shipped in Q2 2022. Samsung Foundry’s key customer Qualcomm shifted orders to TSMC in recent quarters. Google and JLQ Technologies (a Leadcore and Qualcomm JV) shipped over a million APs in Q2 2022.

Sravan Kundojjala, author of the report and Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, commented, “Qualcomm‘s smartphone apps processor (AP) revenue grew 41 percent in Q2 2022 despite a 23 percent shipment decline. Qualcomm’s momentum in premium-tier Android APs helped. The Samsung Galaxy S22 design win fueled Qualcomm’s AP ASPs to an all-time high. Despite traction in the premium tier, Qualcomm will likely face inventory correction headwinds in 2H 2022. Samsung LSI‘ Exynos smartphone AP shipments declined 46 percent year-on-year but showed signs of recovery with traction in mid-range.”

Mr. Kundojjala continued, “MediaTek posted its all-time high quarterly AP revenue in Q2 2022, driven by a high mix of high-end and premium tier Dimensity 5G APs. The company, however, will see a decline in its AP shipments and revenues in 2H2022 due to continued Android weakness in China. Unisoc, on the other hand, posted a 26 percent shipment growth in Q2 2022, thanks to continued traction in tier-one 4G smartphones.”

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Components

About Strategy Analytics



Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics



Service Name: Handset Component Technologies

Service Name: RF and Wireless Component Service

Contacts

Report contacts:

European Contact: Stephen Entwistle, +44 (0)1908 423 636, sentiwstle@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: Christopher Taylor, +1 617 614 0706, ctaylor@strategyanalytics.com

Asia Contact: Sravan Kundojjala, +44(0) 1908 423 638, skundojjala@strategyanalytics.com