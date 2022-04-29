Strategy Analytics: Samsung Hits Highest Global Smartphone Market Share in Five Years in Q1 2022

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Brands—According to new research from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone shipments fell -11% YoY to 314 million units in Q1 2022. Samsung topped the global smartphone market with a healthy 24% share in Q1 2022, the highest first quarter performance over the past five years. Apple ranked the second place with 18% share. Xiaomi, OPPO (including OnePlus) and vivo stayed in the top five list.





Linda Sui, Senior Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “Global smartphone shipments fell -11% YoY to 314 million units in Q1 2022. This is the third consecutive quarter of annual decline by smartphone volumes. Factory constraints and component shortages continued to restrict smartphone supply in the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile, unfavorable economic conditions, geopolitical issues, as well as COVID-19 disruption (China rolling lockdown etc.) continued to weaken consumers’ demand on smartphones and other non-essential products.”

Woody Oh, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “We estimate Samsung shipped 75 million smartphones and topped the global smartphone market with a healthy 24% share in Q1 2022. It is the vendor’s highest first quarter performance by market share since 2017. Demand was strong for the newly launched flagship Galaxy S22 series, especially the higher-priced S22 Ultra model. Meanwhile, Samsung continue to ramp up mass market A series in multiple markets. Apple shipped 57 million iPhones worldwide, up +1% YoY, for 18% global marketshare in Q1 2022. Apple had a good quarter, led by iPhone 13 series and the newly launched iPhone SE (2022), which starts to become a volume driver in lower segment. Apple also captured the highest first quarter market share since 2013, at the expense of leading Chinese brands who are hampered by the sluggish home market.”

Yiwen Wu, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “Xiaomi shipped 39 million smartphones and took third place with 12% global marketshare in Q1 2022, down from 14% a year ago. Xiaomi suffered from the geopolitical uncertainties in Europe. China and India market also delivered a mixed bag for the Chinese brand. OPPO (OnePlus) held fourth spot and captured 10% global smartphone marketshare during Q1 2022. Vivo stayed fifth with 8% global smartphone marketshare in Q1 2022. OPPO (OnePlus) and Vivo both lost ground in all key markets except Latin America, as 5G competition from Honor and other smartphone competitors intensified sharply in China and other markets.”

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Global competition among other major smartphone brands, beyond the top-five, was fierce during Q1 2022. Honor, Realme, Lenovo-Motorola and Transsion all outperformed the overall market but delivered different patterns. Honor held firmly in China and continued to ramp up in overseas markets. Realme continued the upwards track in all regions, but China pulled back the overall performance. Lenovo-Motorola gained share in the North America but the momentum in Central Latin America has been disrupted by other Chinese brands. Transsion faced the intensified competition from Samsung in Africa region, posting the annual decline in the region for the first time over the past two years.”

Linda Sui, Senior Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “We forecast global smartphone shipments to contract -1% to -2% YoY in full-year 2022. This year will be a tale of two halves. Geopolitical issues, component shortages, price inflation, exchange rate volatility, and Covid disruption will continue to weigh on the smartphone market during the first half of 2022, before the situation eases in the second half due to Covid vaccines, interest rate rises by central banks, and less supply disruption at factories.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Wireless Smartphone Strategies Service: Click Here

Contacts

US Contact: Linda Sui, +1 617 614 0735, lsui@strategyanalytics.com

European Contact: Neil Mawston, +44 1908 423 628, nmawston@strategyanalytics.com

China Contact: Yiwen Wu, +86 156 0180 3216, ywu@strategyanalytics.com

South Korea Contact: Woody Oh, +82 10 2230 2201, woh@strategyanalytics.com