Strategy Analytics: Report Highlights China’s Government’s New Restrictions on Creating Maps for Autonomous Driving and Connected Cars

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–China’s government has issued new regulations related to developing maps and gathering location information in China for both domestic Chinese companies and foreign companies. These new regulations have major implications for non-Chinese companies, including automakers, that are collecting location data in China. Market research firm Strategy Analytics, a subsidiary of advanced technology analysis and intellectual property services company TechInsights, has published a new report, titled China: Compliance Suggestions on Geo-information Security for Intelligent Vehicles, that discusses these new regulations and how companies can comply with them.

As more vehicles use on-board sensors to collect road environment information, automakers and industry suppliers are using this data to create maps and create location information databases. Automakers typically use these maps and other types of location information for on-board navigation applications and increasingly for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

“The Chinese government is dynamically adjusting its regulations for geographic information security for intelligent vehicles to reflect the rapid increase in on-board sensors and cameras that are used to create map data”, said Kevin Li, Director of Automotive Research for Strategy Analytics in China.

The report discusses the new regulations issued on August 25, 2022, titled Notice on Promoting the Development of Intelligent Connected Vehicles and Maintaining the Security of Surveying and Mapping Geographic Information, and the other regulations titled Measures for Security Assessment of Data Exports, which issued on July 7, 2022. The report also describes existing regulations on companies collecting location information in China.

”What’s coming out of our research is tighter regulation that effectively means non-Chinese suppliers and OEMs will no longer be allowed to collect data in China without working with a domestic Chinese partner” said Richard Robinson, Director of the Automotive business unit at Strategy Analytics. Strategy Analytics published its latest report on IoT Cellular Connections by Vertical and by Air Interface (25,3G,4G&5G), forecasting a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2022-2030.

