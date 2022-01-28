Strategy Analytics: Microsoft Breaks into Top Five Tablet Vendors amid Strong Productivity Demand

Supply Constraints Limit All Major Vendors From Reaching High Market Demand and Shipments Fall -25% Year-on-Year

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SA_Devices—Microsoft cashed in on the need for mobile productivity devices with its massive Surface portfolio refresh and joined the ranks of the top global tablet vendors for the first time ever. Meanwhile, most vendors experienced setbacks in securing components to meet persistently high demand. According to a new report by Strategy Analytics, supply constraints held market growth to -25% year-on-year. Signs point to an easing of supply constraints in Q1 2022, but it remains to be seen whether that demand wait for tablet vendors to recover or if customers have moved on.





Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing said, “Last year’s pre-vaccine holiday quarter was a tough one to compare against and when you add on the severe supply constraints impacting tablet vendors, it added up to a disappointing quarter. The maddening thing is, demand far exceeded supply at the end of 2021, holding back higher revenues for everyone. There are signs that supply shortages are easing already in 2022, but we are not guiding this situation to end until after summer.”

Chirag Upadhyay, Industry Analyst added, “For the entire year, total tablet shipments fell just -3% to 183.1 million units. Demand was steadily high through the year, but supply constraints caught up to all vendors by the end of the year. This is due to two factors. First, vendors prioritized notebook production to meet work-from-home and now hybrid work demand. Second, it was difficult to juggle sourcing components that tablets and smartphones share.”

Apple shipments (sell-in) fell -22% year-on-year to 14.6 million units in Q4 2021, with worldwide market share climbing 1 percentage point to 31% as the vendor outpaced the market

While remaining the top Android vendor, Samsung tablet shipments declined -28% year-on-year in Q4 2021 to 7.3 million units; market share declined by -0.7 percentage points to 16% during the same period

Amazon performed the best among Android vendors with its deep holiday discounts; shipments declined -13% to 5.8 million units and market share grew 1.7 percentage points to 12%

Lenovo tablet shipments broke a nine-quarter streak of growth to fall -17% during Q4 2021 to reach 4.6 million units; market share climbed 1 percentage point year-on-year to 10%

For the first time ever, Microsoft cracked the top five global vendor list with tablet shipments totaling 1.9 million units and a marginal -1% year-on-year growth rate; market share increased by 1 percentage point to 4%

