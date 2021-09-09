Strategy Analytics Identifies Options for Capturing Increased Market Share in Smartphone Replacement Market

Smartphone Tech Wars Leave Most Buyers Blurry Eyed

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Strategy Analytics announces insights on motivations and barriers shaping replacement behaviors in China, the US, and UK. The FREE Whitepaper can be downloaded HERE (https://marketing.strategyanalytics.com/WirelessWhitepaper)





“Smartphones are the most successful consumer product the world has seen. Consumers love them but getting them to replace the one they have has become increasingly difficult,” said Harvey Cohen, President, Strategy Analytics. “With the replacement market representing 90+% of the 1.3 billion smartphones sold each year, improving the ability to overcome barriers to the replacement decision is critical to improving market share.”

Joy Ganvik, Vice President, Consumer Insights Practice, noted, “Our research has identified five behavioral segments with different motivations and barriers to the replacement decision that operate in China, the UK, and the US in different proportions. Overcoming the barriers to replacement and aligning messaging and value propositions with motivations in each segment better than the competition is key to success.”

David Kerr, Senior Vice President for Strategy Analytics’ Global Wireless Practice commented, “Promoting advanced technology and features such as 5G only motivates two of the five segments to a replacement decision. The other three segments require reducing the inertia of holding on to increasingly reliable and long-lasting devices and motivating the replacement decision with segment-specific inducements.”

“Strategy Analytics will be doing additional analysis of consumer demand for advanced devices and services associated with 5G later in Q3,” added Harvey Cohen.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.



#SA_General

Contacts

Report contacts:

Harvey Cohen, +1 617 614 0705, hcohen@strategyanalytics.com

David Kerr +1 617 614 0720, dkerr@strategyanalytics.com

Joy Ganvik +1 617 614 0753, jganvik@strategyanalytics.com