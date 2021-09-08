Strategy Analytics: Automotive Safety Systems Market Growing to $81 Billion by 2028

ADAS, passive safety systems and regulatory mandates to drive growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The automotive safety domain will grow at a CAAGR (compound annual average growth rate) of almost 12% over the 2020 to 2025 timeframe with the market for vehicle safety systems forecast to reach $81 billion by 2028. The Strategy Analytics Powertrain, Body, Safety & Chassis Service (PBCS) Service report “Systems and Solutions Driving Growth in the Automotive Safety Domain” forecasts that rapid adoption of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) coupled with continued penetration growth of passive safety systems in emerging markets, and the inclusion of additional safety systems to meet safety mandates and ratings requirements will underpin this growth. This will translate to the automotive safety domain representing the second largest market for automotive semiconductors.

In addition to “safety” systems that are specifically incorporated into a vehicle to protect drivers and passengers as well as other road users, the increasing sophistication of the vehicle platform has also necessitated the introduction of “functional safety” to ensure that hardware and software system failures across the vehicle and the risk therein is mitigated as much as possible to ensure minimal damage when such failures do occur.

“Both the traditional safety domain as well as increasing functional safety requirements from other vehicle system domains will translate to a growing semiconductor opportunity,” noted Asif Anwar, report author and PBCS Service Director. “ADAS adoption driven by collision warning and other ADAS systems will be a core driver with the resultant semiconductor market forecast to grow by 247% over the 2020 to 2025 timeframe.”

Mr. Anwar added, “Furthermore, functional safety certification will serve as the lynchpin for the momentum behind electrification and ADAS/autonomy as well as the moves towards domain/zonal and centralized vehicle E/E architectures. Functional safety is thus increasingly becoming a differentiator that semiconductor companies such as Infineon, onsemi, NXP, Renesas, Rohm, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments etc., can leverage to expand exposure at existing customers as well as target new and emerging opportunities.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Automotive

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Powertrain, Body, Safety & Chassis Service (PBCS): Click Here

Contacts

Report contacts:

European Contact: Asif Anwar, +44 (0)1908 423 635, aanwar@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: Mark Fitzgerald, +1 617 614 0773, mfitzgerald@strategyanalytics.com

China Contact: Kevin Li, +86 186 0110 3697, kli@strategyanalytics.com