Strategy Analytics: As Automotive Camera Demand Increases, So Does Performance Requirements

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the 2022 BMW 3-Series sedan, the new Mobileye EyeQ5 Mid chip was deployed with a single monocular front windshield camera with an 8 MP image sensor and a wide 120-degree Field-of-View. It signaled the end of the Mobileye Tri-Focal camera module with three separate cameras with lower resolutions and different Fields-of-View. The latest Strategy Analytics Autonomous Vehicle Service (AVS) report, Automotive Cameras: More Demand, More Performance, analyzes the latest trends in automotive camera technology and deployments in the market.

“Recent NCAP requirements ensure the earlier detection of vulnerable road users and the more accurate and robust classification of objects in the Field-of-View. The move behind the consolidation of front windshield cameras will enable OEM customers to lower hardware cost,” says Kevin Mak, principal analyst in the Global Automotive Practice (GAP). “But to achieve this increase in camera resolution, comes the smaller pixel size. This reduces the amount of light an image sensor can receive, thus making low-light operation more challenging. Therefore, resolutions are where automotive cameras are lagging behind consumer electronics and mobile applications.” Higher resolutions also mean tighter mechanical tolerances in the design of automotive cameras. Technologies have been developed to ensure improvements in camera performance do not come at the expense of operating in the more challenging environments encountered in automotive, as well as being able to process increased levels of data and by enhancing object perception through the addition of Artificial Intelligence.

