Strategy Analytics: Amperex Technology is the Leading Smartphone Battery Vendor in 2021

Battery Cell Shipments Up 3% YoY

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global market for smartphone battery cells achieved a total revenue of $8.7 billion in CY 2021, according to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “Smartphone Battery Market Share Q4 2021: TDK owned ATL Captures Top Spot.”





According to Strategy Analytics research, the total smartphone battery market experienced revenue growth of more than 10 percent year-over-year in 2021. In terms of vendor share, Amperex Technology Ltd (ATL) came out on top with 42 percent revenue share followed by LG Energy Solutions and Samsung SDI in 2021. The top-three vendors captured almost 82 percent revenue share in the global smartphone battery market in 2021.

Jeffrey Mathews, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics commented, “The market for smartphone batteries saw continued demand for high-capacity battery cells in mid and high-tier devices. Dual cell battery penetration exceeded 5 percent owing to fast charging application. We note the rise in prices of major battery materials such as Lithium, contributed to an increase in smartphone battery cell cost. Moreover, the decline in the production of smartphones due to supply shortages impacted the growth in battery cell shipments.”

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice at Strategy Analytics commented, “Smartphones will see more adoption of high-capacity battery cells driven by specification increases. We expect the challenges due to surging raw material costs will continue to impact the battery supply chain of vendors.”

