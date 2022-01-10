Home Business Wire Strategic Wireless Acquires Multiple Cell Towers Throughout The U.S.
GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Funds Management (“Strategic Wireless”), announced today that through its affiliate, SWI Funds Tower Holdings, LLC, it has completed the acquisition of eleven cell towers and an easement in various regions throughout the U.S.

The towers, the easement and other related assets are geographically diverse and are located along North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, throughout lakeside vacation areas in Michigan, as well as in Indiana, Oklahoma, Alaska, New Jersey and a densely populated area just outside of downtown New Orleans.

Management believes the continued acquisition of existing cell towers and easements in diverse locations, as well as its ability to create effective partnerships with credit-worthy tenants, has helped to create a robust portfolio of essential telecommunications assets. Tenants on the towers consist of a variety of top-tier wireless carriers as well as various broadcasters and public service networks.

About Strategic Wireless

Strategic Wireless (a division of Strategic Capital Fund Management) is an investment manager, capital partner and holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing telecom infrastructure assets that support broadband connectivity. To help achieve its investment objectives, Strategic Wireless establishes mutually beneficial partnerships with wireless carriers and select independent operators and developers throughout the U.S. The company’s goal is to align interests, provide transparency and offer fair pricing to ensure longstanding working relationships for years to come.

About Strategic Capital Fund Management

Headquartered in Greenwich, CT with regional offices in Costa Mesa, CA, Strategic Capital Fund Management is a privately-held, global alternative investment management organization committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly-experienced investment professionals in order to provide clients with attractive risk-adjusted returns. The company is focused on cutting-edge digital economy investments with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors.

