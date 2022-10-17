<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

‘Strategic Planning in an Uncertain World’ Mbanq Hosts Seminar with Simon Taylor at Money 2020

di Business Wire

FinTech luminary, Simon Taylor, and Mbanq’s Vlad Lounegov will discuss macroeconomic change in FinTech, at Money 2020, Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CUaaS–Mbanq will hold an exclusive round table to discuss large-scale strategic implications of macroeconomic change in FinTech and finance at Money 2020, Las Vegas.

The keynote speech will be presented by Simon Taylor, a FinTech personality and blogger. Simon’s speech will consider the implications of “coming changes in macro and the opportunities this creates for Financial Institutions.”

“Long-term success in finance demands honest market assessment and thoughtful planning. Companies thrive during market upswings. However, they must also be prepared to face the world during cyclical dips or perhaps even during market turmoil. These are the realities of the world we live in, so it’s best to be prepared,” he says.

Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq, adds, “Innovation is built into the very nature of FinTech. We very much look forward to hearing Simon’s insights into what a changing world means for FinTech and finance.”

Mbanq is a world-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a complete digital banking and financial services ecosystem that includes financial technology, legislative, anti-money laundering and risk management support, and customer-facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com

Simon Taylor has a long history and strong track record in Fintech. His blog, ‘FinTech Brainfood’ can be found at: https://substack.com/profile/1160026-simon-taylor

If you plan to attend Money 2020, Las Vegas, you can sign up for the seminar here. Tickets are limited.

URL: for guest list + party https://www.eventbrite.com/e/strategic-planning-in-an-uncertain-world-tickets-442276439737

Contacts

Alex Player

Mbanq

alex.player@mbanq.com
Phone: +1 (888) 999-5467

