Strategic Capital Fund Management Expands Wireless Infrastructure Team with Key Hire

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategic Capital Fund Management (Strategic Capital), an investment management organization focused on digital economy investments, announced that it has expanded its wireless infrastructure team (Strategic Wireless) with the hiring of Ryan White as Vice President of Business Development. Mr. White brings over 20 years’ experience in wireless infrastructure, mergers and acquisitions, strategic sourcing and business development. He will be instrumental in supporting operations, underwriting, modeling, contract management, project management, and deal closings.

Before joining Strategic Wireless, Mr. White was a Managing Partner at Madson Capital & Advisors where he was responsible for sales processes for small to large wireless infrastructure businesses, financial modeling, divestiture planning and more. “We are committed to bringing on the best and brightest as we continue to expand our wireless infrastructure portfolio,” stated Jim Condon, President of Strategic Capital. “Ryan’s longstanding experience in the telecom industry and the consulting work that he’s done with us over the past few years made him an obvious fit as we continue adding to our wireless team.”

About Strategic Capital Fund Management

Headquartered in Greenwich, CT with regional offices in Costa Mesa, CA, Strategic Capital Fund Management is a privately-held, global alternative investment asset management organization committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly-experienced investment professionals in order to provide clients with attractive risk-adjusted returns and positive investment experiences. The company is focused on cutting-edge digital economy investments with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors.

