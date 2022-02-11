Strategic Capital Fund Management Acquires $13.5 Million Data Center

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategic Capital Fund Management’s data center real estate division, Strategic Data Center Fund Manager, LLC (“Strategic Data Center”), announced today that it completed the acquisition of a triple net leased data center located in the Denver metropolitan area from Chirisa Investments for approximately $13.5 million.

Located in a growing secondary data center market, this 32,000 square foot facility was built in 1999 and is 100% leased to a multi-cloud and managed services provider. Having recently executed a 15-year lease on the property, the tenant has indicated that it plans to spend over $4 million on capital improvements, including $2.5 million to upgrade the data center’s critical capacity from 1.0 MW to 1.5 MW to meet or exceed the criteria of a Tier III data center. With 14 data centers across the U.S., the tenant has built a colocation and cloud service infrastructure platform to service businesses of all sizes with their IT investments while moving to the cloud.

“We believe securing a triple net leased asset with stable, in-place cash flow from an established IT service provider enhances our growing portfolio of essential data center assets,” stated Bryan Marsh, CEO of Strategic Data Center. “By acquiring this 15-year leased asset, we will increase our portfolio’s weighted average lease term from 7.7 years to 9.9 years and expand its geographic diversification.”

About Strategic Capital Fund Management

Headquartered in Greenwich, CT, Strategic Capital Fund Management is a privately-held, global alternative asset management organization committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly-experienced investment professionals in order to provide clients with attractive risk-adjusted returns. The company is focused on a wide range of digital economy investments with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors.

About Strategic Data Center

Strategic Data Center (a division of Strategic Capital Fund Management) is an investment manager, capital partner and holding company focused on acquiring, developing and managing data center real estate assets that help support our digital economy, the cloud and mobile computing. To help achieve its investment objectives, Strategic Data Center establishes mutually beneficial partnerships with data center owners, operators and users throughout the U.S. to identify and acquire high-quality data center properties. The company’s goal is to align interests, provide transparency and offer fair pricing to ensure longstanding working relationships for years to come.

About Chirisa Investments

Chirisa is a global investor active across Digital Infrastructure, Cloud, Communications and Security, Real Estate and Software. The firm’s exceptional track record of value creation is driven by a multidisciplinary investment approach, combining deep operating expertise with extensive private investment and financing experience. Chirisa’s operating businesses include Digital Fortress, Viatel, ActionPoint, Digiweb, Clyde Real Estate and DataPlex Group.

